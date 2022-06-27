Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Shows Off Tengen Uzui DLC

The Demon Slayer video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles or simply Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is set to begin releasing new paid DLC fighters starting in July 2022. First up for the anime video game is the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, and a new gameplay video shows him in action with his abilities within the video game.

Beyond Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is set to release at least six further paid DLC characters in the form of Nezuko (Advanced Demon Form), Tanjiro (Entertainment District), Zenitsu (Entertainment District), Inosuke (Entertainment District), Daki, and Gyutaro. Basically, the focus for this paid DLC is the anime and manga's Entertainment District Arc with all major characters represented. While the official Japanese video featuring Tengen Uzui's gameplay is region-locked, a mirrored upload can be seen embedded below:

Our official review of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles on the PlayStation 5 from late last year called the anime video game "a jaw-dropping experience that's rough around the edges." Our review ended up giving it a 3 out of 5 at the time, noting that it "cannot be overstated enough how gorgeous this game is when it comes to its presentation, but unfortunately, there are more than a few drawbacks when it comes to the gameplay."

More broadly, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (which is often referred to as simply Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The Additional Character Pack DLC will begin releasing in Summer 2022 on all available platforms starting with Tengen Uzui in July. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer franchise in general right here.

[H/T Siliconera]