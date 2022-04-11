Demon Slayer Game DLC Characters Detailed

In case you missed it, it was recently revealed that the Demon Slayer video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles would receive additional characters via paid DLC from the anime and manga series’ Entertainment District Arc for use in the title’s Versus mode. Publisher SEGA and developer CyberConnect2 have now revealed additional details about the new characters set to join the fighting video game, and it all starts with Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, this summer.

In addition to Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will also release six further characters as paid DLC through periodic updates starting in Summer 2022. More specifically, the video game will see the addition of Nezuko (Advanced Demon Form), Tanjiro (Entertainment District), Zenitsu (Entertainment District), Inosuke (Entertainment District), Daki, and Gyutaro. In other words, all of the major members of the Demon Slayer Corps and demons from the arc will be represented.

You can take a look at the first visual of Tengen Uzui, based on his in-game 3D model in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, embedded below:

New character DLC is also in the works: Tengen, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu & Inosuke, who use the skills from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime, along with Daki and Gyutaro will be available for purchase in a series of periodic updates. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/t8hVkMP39M — Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (NA/EU) (@demonslayer_hc) April 11, 2022

Our official review of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles on the PlayStation 5 called it “a jaw-dropping experience that’s rough around the edges.” Ultimately, we rewarded the title with a 3 out of 5, stating that it “cannot be overstated enough how gorgeous this game is when it comes to its presentation, but unfortunately, there are more than a few drawbacks when it comes to the gameplay.”

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (which is often referred to as simply Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on June 10th. The Additional Character Pack DLC will begin releasing in Summer 2022 on all available platforms, which include PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch. No definitive release date or pricing information has been released as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer franchise in general right here.

