Destiny 2: Beyond Light Owners Get Free Upgrades to Xbox Series X and PS5 Versions

Destiny 2 is coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Bungie reiterated this week after the game’s Beyond Light expansion announcement, and if you’re one of the ones who purchases that next chapter, you’ll get a free upgrade to the next-gen versions of the game when they’re available. That announcement was shared on Tuesday after Bungie unveiled Beyond Light and a preview of what would be included in the chapter. More details on Destiny 2’s next-gen plans will be shared in the next few months, but for now, you can know you’ve got a next-gen copy waiting for you if you purchase the expansion when it’s available in September.

A press release shared alongside Bungie’s Beyond Light reveal confirmed that the game would follow in the footsteps of others in adopting the upgrade strategy for next-gen consoles that’s been popularized by Xbox’s Smart Delivery program. Purchase Beyond Light on either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and you’ll be guaranteed a version of the game on the next-gen version of the respective console you purchased it for.

More details on the next-gen version of Destiny 2 will be shared in the coming months, Bungie said.

Go beyond the light. Destiny 2: Beyond Light // Sept 22, 2020https://t.co/R00L1WAxqG pic.twitter.com/foIzgCdiEd — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 9, 2020

Destiny 2 isn’t the first game to adopt this upgrade strategy, but it’s among some big names that have opted to give players the chance to upgrade for free. Cyberpunk 2077 is another game that Xbox One owners will get for free on the Xbox Series X if they purchase the version of the game releasing for this generation. Most of these upgrade offers typically apply only to the Xbox Series X right now, however, since Sony hasn’t announced a similar upgrade program for its next-gen console, so seeing PlayStation mentioned here at all is a bit different form past announcements regarding free upgrades.

Some other companies have offered Smart Delivery-type upgrades albeit with some catches. Madden NFL 21, for example, was said to be getting a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for anyone who bought it on the Xbox One, but restrictions put on the deal meant the offer wouldn’t be on the table indefinitely. Electronic Arts has since lightened the restrictions on the offer to give players more time to get their free upgrade.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light releases for all currently supported platforms starting on September 22nd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.