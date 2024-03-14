Destiny 2: Into the Light Release Date Announced by Bungie

Bungie has today revealed new details on Destiny 2: Into the Light, which is the next major content update for the multiplayer shooter. Generally speaking, most Destiny 2 players have had their eyes on The Final Shape, as the next expansion's launch is slated to come about in June. Prior to The Final Shape going live, though, Bungie is slated to push out Destiny 2: Into the Light in early April which will pave the way for this new add-on content.

Broken down on Bungie's website today, the studio revealed that Destiny 2: Into the Light will go live on April 9 with patch 7.3.6. Bungie describes Into the Light as an experience that will provide "new game content, available for all players, throughout the months of April and May." It will then be immediately followed by Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which is slated to roll out on June 4 for all platforms.

As for what Destiny 2: Into the Light will actually bring with it, well, Bungie is being dodgy for the time being. The studio has said that it will further show off what is coming to Destiny 2 with Into the Light in three live streams over the coming weeks. The first will take place on March 19, with the second arriving a week later on March 26, and the final stream happening on April 2. All three of these live streams will take place at 10am PT on their respective days and will transpire on Twitch.

Earlier this week, a new leak came about which potentially teased some of what Bungie might have planned for Destiny 2: Into the Light. This rumor claimed that players will be able to take part in missions on older planets seen in Destiny, with a new planet being rotated in each week. Additionally, The Recluse and Hammerhead weapons are expected to make a return to Destiny 2 alongside other Ornaments which will be purchasable in Eververse. Again, Bungie itself has yet to confirm this as true, but this potential plan should keep many Destiny 2 players busy prior to The Final Shape dropping in June.

