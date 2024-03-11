Destiny 2 Teases Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Crossover

Destiny 2 is has had a few in-game collaborations in the past, but there's something strange coming to the game next week, and it kinda looks good! On March 19th, the game will be adding content based on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. So far, Bungie has revealed a Sparrow inspired by the movie's new villain Garraka, a Ghost Shell appropriately designed to look like Slimer, and a ship modeled after the Ecto-1. We don't know the full extent of the collaboration, and if these will be the only cosmetics based on the movie, or if there might be more to reveal.

Images of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife cosmetics were shared by the official Destiny 2 Twitter account and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

There's something strange in our neighborhood...



Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters 👻 March 19, 2024 pic.twitter.com/C4DvaTuaBn — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) March 11, 2024

So far, reception to the collaboration has been somewhat mixed on social media. Ghostbusters has a passionate following, and a lot of players seem excited by the designs revealed thus far. However, others have shared concern about Destiny 2 becoming like other live-service games, such as Fortnite. It doesn't help that fans have been waiting a long time for truly new content, and a bunch of skins based on other franchises doesn't help to fill that void.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release Date

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to arrive in theaters on March 22nd, just a few days after the collaboration goes live in Destiny 2. The movie will feature members of the surviving cast from the first two Ghostbusters movies, including Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Akroyd), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), and Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts). Also returning are cast members from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, including Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Callie Spangler (Carrie Coon), Trevor Spangler (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe Spangler (Mckenna Grace). The new movie will pit the 8 Ghostbusters against Garraka, as they try to prevent the start of a new Ice Age.

In addition to the returning members of the Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire will also see the return of one of their oldest foes: Walter Peck (William Atherton). The movie will also add Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani as new characters.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Video Game Collaborations

Sony seems to be pushing Ghostbusters collaborations in a big way to promote the upcoming film. In addition to content in Destiny 2, Stumble Guys will also be getting several new in-game Ghostbusters cosmetics. Players will be able to unlock a skin based on the new red Ghostbusters suits that will be appearing in Frozen Empire, as well as a design based on the Mini Pufts that first appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. As in the Destiny 2 collaboration, Slimer is also getting highlighted, as it seems the character may have a big role to play in the new movie.

Are you looking forward to this Ghostbusters content in Destiny 2? How do you feel about these kinds of collaborations in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!