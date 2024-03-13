Destiny 2 Leaks Seemingly Confirm Major Changes For Into The Light April Update

While many players are waiting for developer Bungie to release The Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2 before jumping back in, the team is still pumping out consistent updates for players who want to stick with the game between expansions. The next update, Into The Light, is scheduled to drop next month. For the most part, Bungie has kept the majority of the expansion under wraps, but new leaks have recently come to light detailing several of the major additions coming to Destiny 2. While these don't dig into the specifics, they do give fans a good idea of the major tentpoles of Into The Light.

Destiny 2 Into The Light Leaks

(Photo: Bungie)

These leaks come from Liz, a relatively reliable Destiny 2 leaker in the past. Of course, you'll still want to take this leak with a massive grain of salt. While it might be true, it's better to temper expectations until Bungie announces something official. The leak was originally posted on Discord but was shared on the Destiny2Leaks subreddit. Here are the bullet points shared in the leak:

"Missions will take place on old planets, different planet each week.

Old planet weapons will be reissued with new perks, unsure which planets or if it's all of the ones with missions.

Recluse and Hammerhead reissue, ornaments returning to eververse."

As you can see, one of the biggest points here is that players can expect missions to rotate through old planets every week, providing an opportunity for Bungie to keep things fresh without introducing new maps. While the team is working on the next expansion, this should be a great way to keep players interested in hopping back in consistently. It'll also be fun to get some of those old weapons back in the hands of players, particularly those who weren't around when they were first introduced. Of course, Bungie will likely announce many more fixes and updates when they make an official announcement, but this leak gives us a rough idea of what to expect from Into The Light.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Release Date

The Final Shape was originally scheduled to launch in February 2024, but after layoffs at Bungie last year, the team was forced to move it back. Currently, the expansion is slated to launch in June 2024, but that date could shift around depending on how quickly development progresses. Either way, The Final Shape is said to be the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny's "Light and Darkness Saga," which means Bungie is doing everything it can to produce a compelling, massive expansion.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Even if you're waiting for The Final Shape, it's probably worth spending some time to grab all of the cosmetics from recent crossovers. Bungie just gave away a bunch of Mass Effect-related gear and it looks like Ghostbusters: The Frozen Empire is next on the list.