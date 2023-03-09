Destiny 2: Lightfall Gets First Post-Launch Update From Bungie

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has today released a new update for the game following the recent launch of Lightfall, which is the game's latest expansion. For the most part, Lightfall has received mixed responses from fans since it was let loose a little over a week ago. And while many of these complaints have been tied to the story of Lightfall, a number of the new gameplay changes have been well-regarded. Now, Bungie has released a new update in the wake of Lightfall that should help improve the title just a bit more.

As of this moment, update version 7.0.0.3 for Destiny 2: Lightfall is now available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. This update is specifically a hotfix, which means that much of what Bungie is doing with this patch is solving various problems that have come about in the wake of Lightfall arriving. As such, no major gameplay overhauls or other changes are featured here, although such tweaks should end up coming about in the coming weeks.

To find the full patch notes from today's new Destiny 2: Lightfall update, be sure to keep reading on down below.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Fixed an issue where the Silkstrike Super's Light attack was doing hidden double damage. We´ve removed the critical strike at the tip of the dart and instead granted the critical-strike behavior to the full length of the dart. The damage has been tuned to compensate.

Fixed an issue where Arcstrider´s Disorienting Blow melee ability was not costing energy on hit.

Fixed an issue where the Lightfall quest previously only tracked the campaign version of the Hypernet Current strike. It will now progress upon completion of any version of the strike.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue that caused the Commendations screen to crash.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where the Manticore, Season of the Seraph´s Season Pass Destiny Exotic weapon was missing from collections.

ARMOR