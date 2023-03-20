Destiny 2 Confirms Big Weapon Changes Coming Soon

Bungie has confirmed some big weapon changes are coming to Destiny 2 soon. These weapon changes do not include any nerfs to the game’s SMGs, something some players have been asking for, however, other weapons in the game will be buffed to be brought to the level of SMGs. In other words, parity will be achieved through buffs rather than nerfs. What weapons specifically are being tweaked, and when exactly all of this will happen, Bungie doesn’t say. The update, which comes the way of the game’s official Twitter account, is fairly vague when it comes to the more consquential details.

“Happy Friday! We’re seeing some convo about weapon changes. We’ve got a balance pass coming for primary weapons in PvE in the mid-Season patch. That doesn’t include nerfing SMGs, which is something we’re seeing a lot of talk about. We’ll have more info in the end-of-month TWAB,” reads the update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For whatever the reason, likely the wording, this update caused some confusion and caused some to think that SMGs were being nerfed, which is not the case. The update says the opposite, but because so many were confused, Bungie issues the following follow-up statement:

“Just to clarify some of the commments: We are not nerfing SMGs in PvE to bring them into parity with other weapons, we are buffing other weapons. We will be addressing Ikelos and Tarrabah separately with PvP focused changes.”

Destiny 2 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the sci-fi first-person shooter, click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What weapon changes do you want to see in Destiny 2?

“The Witness and its newest Disciple are here. Begin a journey that will reveal the hidden threads that bind us, the ability to unravel them, and the mastery to weave them anew,” reads an official blurb about the game’s new Lightfall expansion. “With this new power in hand, find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.”