Destiny 2 Releases Trailer Ahead of Season 19 Reveal

Destiny 2's new season is set to release on December 6th, and Bungie plans to pull back the curtain with a reveal set to take place at 7 a.m. PT. As per usual, the company will keep mum on actual details until then, but an all-new trailer has been revealed for what Bungie is calling the "Season of [REDACTED]." Unfortunately, the trailer gives viewers very little to go on, instead building up just a little bit of back story for this new season. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait too much longer for more information!

The trailer for Destiny 2 Season 19 can be found embedded below.

Interestingly enough, the new trailer has been met with a bit of backlash! Bungie has a habit of keeping details quiet about a new season right up until its release, and not everyone is a fan of this strategy. Bungie linked to the trailer on Twitter, and many users teased the company for marketing a new season without actually revealing anything. While some fans like to be surprised, others are clearly less fond of this approach. Hopefully those same fans will be a lot happier following tomorrow's reveal.

Of course, there is one things that Destiny 2 fans know about tomorrow, and that's new content based on Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Revealed last week, the content is part of a crossover that will see new content added to both games. Destiny 2 players will be able to get a ship, Sparrow, Ghost, finisher cosmetics, three armor ornament sets, and a weapons pack inspired by Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The new content is set to release as part of the new season, so fans should have plenty to look forward to!

Destiny 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC.

