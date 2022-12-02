Destiny 2 x Assassin's Creed Valhalla Crossover Revealed

Bungie and Ubisoft have revealed a new crossover between Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Starting on December 6th, players will be able to snag new content in both games. That day, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players will be able to purchase a character pack based on the shooter, which will include swords, armor sets, a mount skin, and a scout skin. Meanwhile, Destiny 2 players will be able to get a ship, Sparrow, Ghost, finisher cosmetics, and three armor ornament sets based on the Ubisoft game. Destiny 2 will also offer a weapons pack with "four unique spins" on the game's subclasses.

Images of some of these new skins and designs can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The worlds of Assassin's creed and Destiny are about to collide.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Destiny 2 Crossover Cosmetics: available December 6.#AssassinsCreed #LeapIntoTheLight — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 1, 2022

All in all, this seems like a strange concept for a crossover, but it will add some really unique designs to both Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla! Naturally, fans of both franchises have strong opinions about these designs. Generally, it seems that Destiny 2 fans are digging the Assassin's Creed Valhalla crossover, as the designs still feel true to Bungie's game. However, a lot of Assassin's Creed fans seem to think that the Destiny-inspired skins don't feel authentic to the Ubisoft series.

At the end of the day, it's important to remember that this is just extra content, and players can decide for themselves whether any of it is worth purchasing! Crossover content isn't meant to be taken as part of any kind of official canon, and it can be easily ignored by those that choose to do so. Crossovers like this are becoming increasingly common in the video game industry, and sometimes the results don't gel perfectly!

Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are both available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage for Destiny 2 right here and Assassin's Creed Valhalla right here.

Are you looking forward to this crossover content? Do you plan on purchasing any of it? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!