Destiny 2 Raid Plans Outlined, How They Are Drawing From the First Game

Destiny 2 continues on the long road of tweaking the MMO more to player expectations and what the team at Bungie originally promised. It hasn’t been easy, and there’s been a lot of controversy since launch, but the crew has made a valiant effort at transparency in recent months following a huge fan fallout regarding false representation. In an effort to keep that honestly going, Bungie has outlined what changes are coming to the raid system in the online game including what the coming weeks will bring, where they are drawing their inspiration from, and “what is taking them so long?”

Senior Designer Joe Blackburn once again took center stage to outline the plans for raids in-game and what exactly is going on with Prestige Eater of Worlds. Here’s what he had to say:

Hey, Guardians. For Destiny 2, we wanted to release raid content on a more regular cadence than we did during the first years of Destiny. In our original estimation of this work, we knew we would have to focus on normal modes, forgoing Lair challenge modes, and having their Prestige Modes rely on enemies that are more lethal and harder to kill.

As we got closer to releasing Prestige Eater of Worlds, we knew we wanted to do something more. Over the past few months, we have been prototyping a new way of adding difficulty and replayability to raid activities. Today, I’m happy to announce that we have decided to push this feature forward and release it for all the Leviathan Raid Content with the release of Expansion 2.

Going forward, all raids will all have a normal mode active at all times, and each week one raid or Raid Lair will have a curated loadout mode.

This new version of Prestige requires players to complete raids filled with deadly enemies using a curated loadout of weapons and a special modifier that enhances the way you play. The Raid Team never likes to let you know exactly what to expect, but let’s look at some hypothetical examples. These are not the plan of record, but they give you a basic idea of what you might find.

Week 1

Raid Activity: Eater of Worlds

Modifier: Marksman. Precision damage is increased. Landing a precision shot grants one ammo directly to the magazine.

Required Loadout:

Kinetic: Hand Cannon

Energy: Scout Rifle

Power: Linear Fusion

Week 2

Raid Activity: Expansion 2 Raid Lair

Modifier: Gladiator. Your melee damage is increased and melee kills grant bonus Super.

Required Loadout:

Kinetic: Sidearm

Energy: Submachine gun

Power: Shotgun

Week 3

Raid Activity: Eater of Worlds

Modifier: Conduit. Each kill you get before reloading or swapping weapons gives you increasingly more ability energy.

Required Loadout:

Kinetic: Auto Rifle

Energy: Riskrunner

Power: Grenade Launcher

“We should also note that, while Eater of Worlds is not getting any specific encounter changes, all the previous Prestige changes in Leviathan will be active when players engage in its new loadout difficulty.

The goal of the new Prestige mode is simple: provide new ways to engage with raid content each week, new ways to engage with different weapons in your vault, and new rewards to chase. This is currently slotted on the roadmap for May, but this is a major overhaul and could be pushed out further. We’ll keep you updated.”