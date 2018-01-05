Destiny 2 Fan Creates IRL Red Dwarf Hand Cannon

Fan creations are nothing new, but they never cease to be impressive. When one Destiny 2 player decided to recreate the Red Dwarf Hand Cannon for some IRL appreciation, we can’t help but to oggle how gorgeous it turned out.

This latest creation is available on Etsy, and we’ve covered some similar work in the past with the Sunshot replica is also still available.. The Red Dwarf Hand cannon seen below isn’t even the only Destiny 2 creation this seller has created over at BlackForgeCosplay, and the 1:1 scaled collectible item is definitely worth looking into.

The (not functioning) weapon is created using a 3D printer and then hand-painted. It is lightweight and the crafter does give a 2-3 week wait time for the replica, which is a thoughtful heads up as we prepare to go into convention season. Other Destiny 2 creations include:

Rat King Hand Cannon

Sunshot Hand Cannon

Better Devils Hand Cannon

Destiny 1 Last Word Hand Cannon

Destiny 1 HawkMoon Hand Cannon

Ace of Spades Hand Cannon

The Devil You Know Hand Cannon

And a few bundles are also available, for those planning to increase their collection big time. The Red Dwarf Inspired 1:1 replica is for sale currently at the $124.61 price point. They’ve also got solid feedback from previous buyers, which is always good when buying through a site like Etsy.

Speaking of Destiny 2 and cosplay, did you see the popular wrestler Kenny Omega took on Chris Jericho as Osiris from the Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris DLC?! Not only was it totally unexpected, but it was actually really well done as well! You can check Omega out in action right here, And for those currently playing Destiny 2 right now and haven’t gotten the latest DLC expansion yet, no worries – the pay wall blocking events like Faction Rallies and more has been removed in the latest patch seen here.