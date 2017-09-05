Destiny 2’s Download Size Has Been Revealed

We're just over a month away from the release of Destiny 2, which promises to be a huge sequel that expands upon the legacy we've come to expect from Bungie's series. But some fans are wondering just how big a download we're in for when the game arrives next month.

A listing of the game on the Xbox Live Marketplace has indicated that the file clocks in at just under 30GB, around 29.15GB. That's a fairly good size compared to what most first-person shooters clock in at, with Halo 5: Guardians recently boosting over 100GB with its extra downloads, and the Wolfenstein games clocking in around 50GB. So that's not too bad at all.

Keep in mind this is for the Xbox One version of the game. The PlayStation 4 and PC versions haven't been revealed just yet, but they're bound to be quite similar in terms of size, since they're built around the same structure.

Destiny 2 will release on September 6th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and October 24th for PC. If you don't mind a physical copy, don't forget that pre-order games are 20% off for Amazon Prime members.