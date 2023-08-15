Destiny Showcase Event Detailed by Bungie

Bungie has today shared more details associated with its 2023 "Destiny Showcase" event, which is set to take place one week from today. In recent years, Bungie has been holding these large presentations for Destiny 2 to inform fans of what will be coming to the game in the months and years ahead. The 2023 edition of the Destiny Showcase is now slated to transpire prior to the beginning of Season 22 and will reveal major bits of information associated with The Final Shape, which is the shooter's next expansion.

Unveiled by Bungie, the Destiny Showcase is now known to take place on August 22 at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET. The presentation will be streamed live across YouTube and Twitch and will be preceded by a pre-show that begins at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET. As for what the showcase itself will cover, Bungie has said that it will "share more details on the upcoming The Final Shape expansion, Season 22, the next reprised raid, and more." Following the Destiny Showcase, a post-show will also occur that will hone-in on the coming year of content for Destiny 2.

We're here now.

Wherever here is.



Tune into the Destiny Showcase to learn more.

August 22, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UChwl9Zp97 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 24, 2023

In all likelihood, the biggest piece of news that will be unveiled for Destiny 2 during this event is the release date for The Final Shape. Unlike previous expansions, The Final Shape will close out the "Light and Darkness Saga" that Bungie has been telling in Destiny 2 for multiple years. As such, this add-on is more anticipated than normal amongst many fans. Currently, it's not known exactly when The Final Shape will arrive, but a release in early 2024 seems quite likely. Over the past couple of years, Bungie has tended to release new Destiny 2 expansions in this window as these add-ons often lay the groundwork for all additional content that is then let loose throughout the calendar year.

Are you going to be watching this new Destiny Showcase for yourself next week? And if so, what announcements are you hoping to see come about from the presentation? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.