Destiny 2's Commander Zavala to Be Voiced by Spawn, Halo Actor Keith David

Bungie announced this week that Keith David will take over the role of Commander Zavala, the Destiny 2 character previously voiced by the late Lance Reddick. David is well known for his voiced roles both in and out of video games and previously worked with Bungie back when the developer still worked on the Halo games. In the same announcement, Bungie said that players would still be hearing Reddick in-game given that his dialogue that's already been recorded won't be touched, but beyond that, David will voice the character in future expansions.

Zavala was a key Destiny 2 character even prior to Reddick's death, and after his passing, players would gather around Zavala in-game to pay tribute to the actor. Players did wonder, however, what would become of the character since he'd presumably still be featured in later DLC, and Bungie said in its announcement today that it plans to continue the character's story with David's voice.

"Commander Zavala has been central to the story we have been telling since the original Destiny, and we have plans to continue his journey," Bungie's announcement said. "Keith David, a prolific actor on the stage and in television, film, and games, will assume the English language voice of Zavala in The Final Shape and beyond. Separately, Lance's existing lines in-game will remain untouched for the upcoming release."

Even if people may not know David by name, many have almost certainly heard his voice in one project or another given that his roles have encompassed everything from movies to TV shows to video games. In the gaming space, he's known as the voice of The Arbiter in Halo 5, Halo 3, and Halo 2 and has also played characters in Mass Effect 3, Darksiders Genesis, Saints Row 4, Marvel Heroes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and more. He also played Goliath in Disney's Gargoyles shows and movies, Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog, and voiced the anti-hero Spawn in numerous different projects including the character's guest appearance in Mortal Kombat 11.

"I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala," David said in prepared statements shared by Bungie. "Lance captured the character's sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work."