Destiny 2 Reveals New PlayStation Crossover Skins

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has revealed a new set of cosmetics that will be coming to the shooter that are tied to various PlayStation franchises. Within the coming day, Season 21 of Destiny 2, titled "Season of the Deep", will go live and will bring a ton of new content with it. And while many fans are likely looking forward to the new gameplay aspects of Season 21, Bungie will also be adding some gear associated with PlayStation's most beloved games.

Shown off on social media today, Bungie gave fans a first glimpse at the handful of PlayStation-related gear that is soon coming to Destiny 2. Like everything else in the game, these cosmetics will be tied to specific character archetypes. The Titan class will be getting armor that resembles Kratos from God of War, while Hunters will be able to pick up gear associated with Aloy from Horizon. Warlocks will then round out this slate and get samurai-related armor that is modeled after what is seen in Ghost of Tsushima. And if that alone wasn't enough, players will even be able to pick up a new skin for the Ghost that is modeled after the cordyceps monsters seen in The Last of Us.

You can get a look at these various PlayStation skins for yourself down below:

Embrace your inner warrior.



Most Destiny 2 fans are surely aware that this isn't the first time Bungie has looked to cross over with other big-name video game franchises. In the past, Destiny 2 has seen other gear associated with Fortnite, Assassin's Creed, and even Halo show up in its expansive world. Given that Sony technically owns Bungie, it perhaps took longer than anticipated for this PlayStation crossover to come to fruition, but either way, these skins should surely drive some excitement amongst fans as Destiny 2's new season kicks off.

As mentioned, Season of the Deep for Destiny 2 is set to kick off tomorrow on May 23rd for all of the game's various platforms. At that time, these PlayStation skins should become available to purchase in the storefront.