Destiny 2: Xur Location for July 30-August 3

The weekend has come around once again, and as we've become accustomed to over the years, that means the shrouded salesman, Xur, has made his way back into Destiny 2. If you're playing Bungie's ever-popular shooter for yourself this weekend, then here's where you can find Xur over the coming days, in addition to the stock that he has on hand.

Xur has returned to his most well-known stomping grounds this week, which is that of the Tower. From now until next week on August 3, Xur can be found in Destiny 2's central hub in the hangar section of the Tower. And if you've somehow never visited him in this locale before, you can find him standing near a set of stairs. It should be hard to miss him.

When it comes to what Xur actually has available in the shop this week, though, here's what you can look to pick up for yourself:

Telesto (29 Legendary Shards) : The Telesto is a classic fusion rifle from the original Destiny that comes with some unique abilities. For starters, the gun fires bullets that stick to enemies and then blow up after a few moments. In addition, any multi-kills you might pull off also reload your kinetic and energy weapons.

: The Telesto is a classic fusion rifle from the original Destiny that comes with some unique abilities. For starters, the gun fires bullets that stick to enemies and then blow up after a few moments. In addition, any multi-kills you might pull off also reload your kinetic and energy weapons. Actium War Rig (23 Legendary Shards) : Titans have a chest piece that they can look to snag from Xur this week with the Actium War Rig. This piece of armor is highly beneficial if you use full-auto rifles as it reloads these weapons in real-time as you fire them. Basically, if you're someone who likes to spray and pray, this is something you'll want to pick up.

: Titans have a chest piece that they can look to snag from Xur this week with the Actium War Rig. This piece of armor is highly beneficial if you use full-auto rifles as it reloads these weapons in real-time as you fire them. Basically, if you're someone who likes to spray and pray, this is something you'll want to pick up. Lucky Pants (23 Legendary Shards) : Hunters can grab the Lucky Pants from Xur this weekend. Although the set of leg armor boasts a funny name, the gear as a whole doesn't have much use. Its ability only allows you to ready hand cannons faster than normal while also increasing the accuracy of your first shot.

: Hunters can grab the Lucky Pants from Xur this weekend. Although the set of leg armor boasts a funny name, the gear as a whole doesn't have much use. Its ability only allows you to ready hand cannons faster than normal while also increasing the accuracy of your first shot. Claws of Ahamkara (23 Legendary Shards): Rounding out Xur's slate this week is the Claws of Ahamkara for Warlocks. These gauntlets are fairly straightforward and simply give you an additional melee strike to utilize.

Per usual, Xur will make his return to Destiny 2 again starting next week on August 6 with a whole new array of items. We'll be sure to let you know where you can find him and what he has available at that time.