Destiny 3 Hopes Renewed After Bungie Says It’s “Not Done” With the Franchise

Bungie has provided a new update on the future of the studio today and, in the process, has reaffirmed that it’s not yet done working on the Destiny franchise. Earlier this year, Bungie made waves when it released its final major content update for Destiny 2. This wasn’t only the conclusion of Bungie’s longstanding support for Destiny 2, but seemingly marked the end of the series as a whole, as subsequent reports revealed that Sony had previously opted not to greenlight Destiny 3. And while a third mainline Destiny game still hasn’t been confirmed, it now seems much more possible following new details from Bungie.

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In an extensive new message shared today, Bungie head Poria Torkan and studio head of product Josh Deane opened up about what’s next for the company. While the pair spoke broadly about the need to listen to its fans more than anything, they also specifically touched on Destiny and how vital it is to Bungie’s future. To that end, work on Destiny was said to not be finished, which opens the door to new content and a new potential sequel launching down the road.

“Destiny is foundational to Bungie’s future,” Torkan and Deane said in a joint statement. “We have more stories to tell, new worlds to build, but we have to do it right and give our teams the time they need to do justice to this amazing universe. All of this is to say, we are not done with Destiny.”

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Although Destiny 3 hasn’t been verified to be happening whatsoever, this is perhaps the most logical step forward for the series. As Torkan and Deane made clear, though, even if Sony has opted to now greenlight a new Destiny game behind the scenes, work on this project is likely only just now beginning. Because of this, it will take a very long time for it to ever see the light of day.

In the interim, Bungie’s new leadership has committed to further supporting Destiny 2. Rather than bringing wholly new content to the game, though, those in charge have said that they intend to bring back campaigns, raids, and other locations that have previously been vaulted. Not only will this make Destiny 2 much more extensive than before, but it will undo one of the most divisive moves that Bungie has made in recent years.

Looking ahead, Bungie still hasn’t shared many specifics about what its next major focus will end up being beyond Destiny 2 and Marathon. Still, this statement is one that inspires hope for the studio’s future, rather than making it seem as though Bungie is on the precipice of shutting down, as many fans inferred earlier this year could be the case.