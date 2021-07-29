Destruction AllStars Update Released, Season 2 Delayed

✖

Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games had some good and bad news for its community this week regarding the game and its next season. The good news is that a new update was released for the game to fix a couple of problems players have been having and to add some new content. The bad news is that Season Two has been delayed with Lucid Games confirming that the game’s first season has been extended after time was spent instead working on the “game’s core experience.”

First up in the Destruction AllStars announcement was the confirmation of the first season’s extension. Players will spend a while longer in the first season, but they’ll have some new tiers to work through within the AllStar Pass to hold them over until Season Two arrives.

Buffed vehicles, reworked maps, and a truckload of other enhancements based on player feedback are coming to Destruction AllStars: https://t.co/jHUIiCQ5Be pic.twitter.com/WP6394RWgl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 29, 2021

“As a result of focusing on the game’s core experience, we’re extending Season One and adding additional tiers to the AllStar Pass,” said George Rule, the community manager for Lucid Games. “We’ll return with updates on future Seasons at a later date. We made this decision with our community in the forefront of our minds and a lot of these improvements have already gone live in today’s patch.”

Of the changes referenced above, one of the key parts of the game’s latest update that’s out now has been the resolution of “Ghost Hits.” Players were reporting their vehicles losing health without there being clear indicators of what damaged them with Lucid Games attributing those issues to latency issues. A fix has gone out for that now that should improve the experience.

“We’ve worked on a new set of parameters between the game and the servers which should help keep everyone in sync a bit better than it had previously,” Rule said. “From our own playtests, some of our team have described these improvements as night and day in how much they’ve helped reduce the number of ‘ghost hits’ experienced.

A quick rundown of some of the other highlights of the update can be found below:

New Destruction AllStars Content

New high quality skins and cosmetics

Online parties for solo game modes

A new Quickplay playlist

Buffs to AllStars and Hero Vehicles

Two Reworked Mayhem maps with smaller arena size (going live in a few weeks)

Three new premium AllStar Pass tiers

Refreshed shop interface

Destruction AllStars’ latest update is now available on the PlayStation 5.