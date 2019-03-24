‘Detective Pikachu’ TV Spot Pokes Fun at Ash and Pikachu’s Relationship

The most recent Detective Pikachu TV spot paints a contrast between the movie’s two lead characters and Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu. In the most recent TV spot, which debuted last week, Detective Pikachu attempts to climb onto his human partner Tim’s shoulder. However, Tim quickly rebuffs and puts him down on the ground, saying that “we’re not doing this.” Pikachu protests the walking arrangement, sarcastically claiming that he wanted to walk 100,000 steps this hour, a reference to Pikachu’s rather short legs in comparison to his human partner.

The whole bit is meant to reference how Pikachu often ride on their trainer’s shoulders, which was popularized by Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu in the Pokemon anime. While the pair started off on a rocky footing, Pikachu and Ash became best friends and Pikachu almost always rides on Ash’s shoulders when he doesn’t want to run around the ground. Considering how much walking Ash does throughout the Pokemon anime series, it’s certainly a convenient arrangement!

Pikachu have also appeared on their trainer’s shoulders in various video games, including Pokemon Go and last year’s Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu games. In Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu is basically a permanent fixture on the trainer’s shoulder, coming off only when it’s battling or when the player wants it to run alongside them. Although Tim and Detective Pikachu don’t seem to share this relationship, we’re guessing that Detective Pikachu will be getting a ride on Tim by the end of the movie.

Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10th.

