‘Devil May Cry 5’ Deluxe Edition Will Feature ‘Premium Live Action Cutscenes’ and Here’s a Peek

Let's say you've been looking for an incentive to purchase the Deluxe Edition of Devil May Cry 5, which we profiled a while back. Aside from the sweet alternative Devil Breaker weapons, the cool Mega Man inspired Mega Buster and the exclusive battle music, what else could you need? How about some cheesy live-action cutscenes?

The official Devil May Cry Twitter account gave a taste of those today as it posted a brief trailer with said cutscenes- and they're about as cornball as you can get, with a model car busting through objects, a live actor shooting away at off-screen targets in front of a green-screen, flying cigarettes and so much more. You can view the action in the trailer below.

#DMC5DevNotes 03 🗒️ - Here's a sneak peek at #DMC5's Premium Live Action Cutscenes, available with the Deluxe Edition. //t.co/GSwbOtOnJH pic.twitter.com/OMrXrmMHpw — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) December 27, 2018

It's pretty hilarious, but don't fret. The game won't be based on these alone. They're just thrown in for fun. A follow-up tweet from "Director Bison" notes that:

For those of you that don't get what this is, They are basically live action story boards, They make these so that the animators have a better idea of what the scene their making is meant to look like. — Director Bison (@Director_Bison) December 27, 2018

Still, with this trailer, some interesting responses have been posted by the fans:

Further proof of how pre-purchasing the deluxe edition was the right move. Nowww...if only there was a mode to play game in live action, hmmm. 🤔 — FlipsVsTheWorld (@FlipsVsTheWorld) December 27, 2018

I love you for basically doing a homage to this pic.twitter.com/B8DdE8Ni18 — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) December 27, 2018

It's unknown just how much of this behind-the-scenes goodness will be included in the package. But, honestly, Capcom should just make it into a movie so we could watch it to our heart's content and soak in the cheesiness. Also, if the staff members could provide some Mystery Science Theater 3000-style riffs to go along with it, we'd be right at home.

Devil May Cry 5, and its live-action goodness, will arrive on March 8, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you want to see how the game is shaping up, check out the Xbox One-exclusive demo now!