Devotion Is Available for Sale Once Again

Developer Red Candle Games has officially released Devotion, the first-person horror video game released for and pulled from Steam in 2019 after pressure resulting from a Winnie the Pooh meme which referenced Chinese president Xi Jinping, on its very own digitial eshop today. This follows the kerfuffle late last year where CD Projekt-owned GOG.com announced and then pulled the game from its own digital storefront. As of writing, Devotion is once again available in a DRM-free format for $16.99.

If you haven't been following along, the developer had previously apologized for the meme and explained that it was an art asset that had not been properly vetted before release. After it learned of the art asset's existence, the developer updated the game to remove it. Even with the update, it has had a difficult time returning to PC digital distribution platforms ever since. Until today.

Hello, Red Candle e-shop is now online. https://t.co/smmZxHj7zQ#返校Detention, #還願Devotion and our future projects will all be on e-shop in DRM-free format. We hope to provide a direct and simple purchasing channel for players who’re interested in our games. pic.twitter.com/1SxzBZSiyW — redcandlegames (@redcandlegames) March 15, 2021

As noted above, Devotion from Red Candle Games is now available via the developer's very own eshop. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the horror video game right here.

