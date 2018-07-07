Devotion Is A First-Person Horror Game Set in 1980’s Taiwan

Taiwan-based developer Red Candle Games has announced a brand-new atmospheric first-person horror game called Devotion.

While the developer didn’t divulge a release date nor platforms, it did provide a debut, teaser trailer. And while said trailer doesn’t provide an actual look at the game — as is common with teaser trailers — it does perhaps convey the game’s eerie horror.

For those that don’t know: Devotion is the sophomore effort of Red Candle Games, who previously put out survival horror game Detention in 2017. Garnering critical acclaim and a hardcore, cult-like following, Detention, for many, represents one of the best horror games this generation, as well as one of the most unique, which goes a long way in a genre plagued with unoriginality.

Like Detention, Devotion is set in 1900’s Taiwan, and explores the genre of horror with heavy Taiwanese influences.

Detention is one of my favorite horror games in years, and what makes it even more impressive is the fact that it was Red Candle Games freshmen effort. Who knows what it could do now with more experience, and presumably more resources.

As mentioned above, platforms for Devotion haven’t been divulged. However, Detention launched on PC, Mac, Linux, before eventually coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, so it’s safe to assume Devotion will at the very least hit these platforms as well.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview from Red Candle Games itself:

About

Devotion is a first-person atmospheric horror game set in 1980s Taiwan.

“Be careful what you pray for…”

The story centers around a seemingly ordinary family of three that lived in an old apartment complex. Explore the nostalgic house in the 80s where religion plays a significant role in their daily life. When one day the same house that once filled with joy and love had turned into a hell-like nightmare, and by venturing in the haunted and confined space, each puzzle leads you closer to the mysteries nested deep inside.

Key Features