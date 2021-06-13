Diablo 2 Resurrected Release Date Potentially Leaked

✖

Diablo II: Resurrected may be releasing this year according to a possible new release date leak. Back in February, Blizzard announced Diablo II: Resurrected as a remake of Diablo II and its “Lord of Destruction” expansion. Since then, we haven't seen much of the game or heard much from Blizzard about it. That said, it's releasing this year. This much has been confirmed. What Blizzard hasn't divulged is a specific release date, but a leaker may have just done this for it.

The leak comes the way of Reddit user "PracticalBrush12," who when asked about a release date and public beta, replied with "23.09, pre-order for beta access." In other words, they dropped a date of September 23 and word that the beta will be limited to pre-ordering. However, what's not clear is whether this is the beta date or the release date. Many have taken it as the release date, but it's not 100 percent clear. In fact, unless the beta is soon, this is probably not the release date, though an alpha did happen back in April so it's possible a beta is coming soon.

Whatever the case, we now have more salient details on the game than we did before, though what is here is unofficial and thus needs to be taken with a grain of salt. The source in question has leaked much of E3 and entire Nintendo Directs in the past, but just because they have a famously sterling reputation doesn't make this any more official or any less subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard has not commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to issue an update to the story.

Diablo II: Resurrected is scheduled to officially release this year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

"Diablo II: Resurrected breathes new life into Blizzard Entertainment’s acclaimed ARPG and its expansion, Diablo II: Lord of Destruction, from beginning to end," reads an official pitch of the game. "Return to fight for Sanctuary and discover the fate of the mysterious Dark Wanderer rebuilt in all-new 3D graphics, brand-new cinematics, remastered audio… and the same classic Diablo II gameplay you remember."