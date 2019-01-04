‘Diablo 3’ The Darkening of Tristram Event Returns

It’s time to celebrate the anniversary of Diablo once more and what better way to do that than play a major throwback to the beginning of the franchise? Blizzard has announced once more that the Darkening of Tristram event has returned in all of its twisted glory.

There is one thing different that long-time fans will notice. It won’t exactly be like we remember, the enemies will feel very much like Diablo 3 foes, but the portal brings with it a nostalgic feel that anyone can enjoy.

Blizzard tells us:

Stop the Cultists

Your journey begins on the trail of a group of mysterious cultists causing trouble in Sanctuary. As you hunt them down in Adventure Mode, you’ll uncover clues leading to a portal into Tristram’s past, and the terrifying darkness that took hold of the town so many years ago. . . .

Explore the Cathedral

Follow the clues and you’ll soon find yourself in a realm of glorious RetroVision™, where an all-too-familiar cathedral looms. Explore the depths and you’ll discover familiar enemies and iconic items, all brought to life in the Diablo III engine. Meanwhile, deep beneath the catacombs, the Dark Lord himself awaits any intrepid adventurer who dares to challenge him. . . .

Discover Precious Loot

What is a Diablo game without shiny new loot to call your own? Completing activities in the anniversary event yields unique transmogrification effects, achievements, portraits, pets, and more. While some rewards are easy to find, others may have you scouring every nook or unlocking every achievement before you can get your hands on them. Can you earn them all? There’s only one way to find out!



As for the event itself, it’s now live and will run until the end of the month at 4PM PST. Excited to jump back into a more classic experience? What do you hope 2019 brings for the Diablo franchise? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!