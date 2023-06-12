Diablo 4 Passes $666 Million in Sales, Sets New Blizzard Record

Diablo 4 is off to a fiery start. Monday, Blizzard revealed the game has made over $666 million since its release on June 6th, setting internal records at the studio. According to Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson, the publisher believes the stellar sales are a result of its ability to work across platforms to help bring the franchise into the modern age.

"We were really trying to reach the younger audience," Fergusson said in a new chat with the New York Times. "If you're paying attention, you can see it in our marketing."

Since the game was first released, players have logged over 276 million hours of playtime. In a press release distributed by Blizzard, it was revealed that the $666 million sum made in five days makes Diablo 4 the fastest-selling game Blizzard Entertainment has ever released.

"On behalf of Blizzard, we want to thank the millions of players around the world who are immersing themselves in Diablo IV," Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra said in the release. "Diablo IV is a result of our incredible teams working together to craft and support genre-defining games, build legendary worlds, and inspire memories that will last a lifetime. We're humbled by the response, proud of the team, and remain committed to listening to our players and ensuring Diablo continues to exceed expectations for years to come."

In addition to the 276 hours logged, the outfit also released some other stats about the game so far. Over 276 billion of the game's various demon species have been killed throughout the game as players have been killed over 316 million times. Five million of those killings have been caused by The Butcher, one of the most infamous characters in the franchise.

The future of the game and franchise alike is bright. Earlier this month, Fergusson confirmed Blizzard is working on at least two expansions to the game to help flesh out its storytelling.

"We have to build things in parallel, Fergusson said. "Right now as I sit here we're about to launch the main game, we're finishing up season one, we're working on season two, we're working on expansion one, we're kicking off expansion two – all that's happening right now. We haven't even launched the game yet!"

Diablo 4 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.