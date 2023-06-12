Diablo 4's Next Class May Have Just Been Revealed

Diablo 4 has been available to play for the better part of two weeks as players traverse Sanctuary in hopes of stopping Lilith from turning the land into a living Hell. At launch, the game included five familiar classes to fans of the franchise: Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. Though all of the classes have been franchise mainstays, a few of the big time favorites such as Paladins and Amazons are missing from the game entirely.

Given Blizzard officials have already confirmed plans to release at two expansions for the game, it's only a matter of time before new classes are added to the game; after all, Druids were first introduced to the property in an expansion for Diablo II. Now, the game publisher may have inadvertently revealed the next class coming to the game and it's one you likely didn't expect.

What's the next new class for Diablo 4?

As one eagle-eyed Diablo 4 fan has noticed, a tie-in book teases the class of a Blood Knight, something technically new to the franchise entirely. Technically, considering it's been announced as an upcoming class on the mobile-based Diablo Immortal, but it has yet to be added in any games as a playable character.

The discovery came within the pages of the Book of Lorath, a tome part of Blizzard's ongoing efforts to expand the lore of the property. In an excerpt shared to Reddit, one listing details a class that has vampiric roots—beings that are part human and part vampire.

"In fact, there exists a brotherhood of such beings, though they are highly secretive, and I know little about them," the character Lorath writes in the book. "I cannot blame them for keeping to the shadows, given the widespread mistrust of their vampiric origins. Yet could the same things not be said of humanity's demonic parentage? Surely by now we know something of contradicting natures."

Naturally, it's possible the lore that was simply printed to help support Diablo Immortal. Given the spotlight Diablo 4 now has at Blizzard, however, it's completely possible gamers might be able to play as a Blood Knight on console or PC before too long at all.

Diablo 4 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.