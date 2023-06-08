Diablo 4: When Does Season 1 Start?

As Diablo 4 players get closer to the end of the game's campaign, the eyes of many are looking toward the action RPG's endgame efforts. While there is already plenty to do around Sanctuary outside of the campaign missions, Diablo 4 devs have promised to institute a battle pass system in which gamers will be able to complete additional tasks to receive extra in-game goodies.

The battle pass is meant to coincide with a "season," which Diablo 4 has been without since its launch, with no clear indication on what an exact launch date for the system will be.

When does Diablo 4 Season 1 begin?

As of early May, Blizzard devs have suggested the battle pass system will eventually launch at some point in mid-to-late July. Outside of that, no further date or time has been made available.

Once launched, each season is expected to be a quarterly release, lasting three months until the next season is released. With each new season will come new questlines, loot, major patch updates, and other similar updates. For those looking to simply follow the battle pass system, it should be noted that the game's campaign will need to be completed before season goodies are accessible.

What will Diablo 4 seasons look like?

At the root of the season system is the Diablo 4 Season Journey, which will reward players with gold, XP, and other items in turn for completing tasks around the game. The Season Journey ties into the battle pass in that they both reward players for their continued time spent in the game.

While the Season Journey will be given to everyone, you'll be able to select three different kinds of battle passes to choose from. There will be a free version in which the first 27 tiers will be available to unlock. Two paid versions will then be available, with the Premium Battle Pass costing around $10 and the Accelerated Battle Pass costing around $25.

The premium version includes all 63 tiers of the battle pass while the accelerated includes that plus 20 automatic tier skips. The accelerated variant also includes a special version-exclusive cosmetic. Though XP may be available through the Season Journey, all battle pass tiers unlock cosmetic items only with no in-game advantages provided by purchasing higher levels.

Diablo 4 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.