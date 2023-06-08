New Diablo 4 Update Tweaks Rogues, Bosses, and Dungeons

The latest hotfix for Blizzard’s Diablo 4 is now live and it looks to make balance changes to a handful of aspects of the action-RPG. Since releasing in early access nearly one week ago, Blizzard has already released a number of smaller hotfixes for Diablo 4 that balance certain elements of the game. Now, that trend has continued once again as the developer looks to make Diablo 4 moderately improved with each day.

Live now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Diablo 4’s newest patch features some overhauls for bosses, dungeons, and the Rogue class. Bosses have only seen a couple of tweaks that involve the Level 100 Pinnacle Boss and those seen in World Tier 3 and 4. Dungeons, in turn, have seen some previous problems rectified while the Rogue class now has a new cooldown that matches what was previously shown in-game. All in all, none of these changes are too big, but they should be very much welcome by the title’s massive player base.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moving forward, it seems like Blizzard should continue to push out smaller hotfixes of this nature for Diablo 4. All of these future updates for the game will likely scale in importance, but the fact that Blizzard continues to release them at a high pace is good to see.

You can get a full look at the patch notes for this new Diablo 4 update down below.

Boss Changes

Increased the level range for World Bosses on World Tier 3 and 4.

Increased the total damage dealt by the Level 100 Pinnacle Boss and reduced their total health.

Dungeons

Made further adjustments to Elite spawn rates in dungeons.

Fixed an issue where players would teleport to the wrong location in multiple dungeons while transitioning through levels of the dungeon.

Monster Changes

Fly Hosts and resurrected Fly Hosts from Trembling Masses will no longer be an infinite source of experience.

Class Changes

Rogue

Advanced Twisting Blades’ Cooldown reduction now matches its tooltip.

Legendary Aspect Changes

Aspect of Unstable Imbuements no longer excessively benefits from damage amplification effects.

Miscellaneous