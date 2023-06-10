Diablo 4 Players Surprised With Multiple Freebies

Alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4 is one of the biggest new games in the world right now. That said, if you're one of the many currently playing the new Blizzard game then you'll be keen to know that there are freebies for the game being given out via Twitch Drops. All you need to do is spend some time watching any channel in the Diablo 4 category with drops enabled.

The first freebie is available until June 11 and gives Rogue and Necromancer players the Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger and Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword Weapon Recolors. After this, between June 12 and June 18, Sorcerer's will be able to claim the Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand Weapon Recolor. This will be followed by the Azurehand Head-Cleaver Weapon Recolor being given to Druids between June 19 and June 25. And then the Twitch Drops campaign will conclude with Barabarians being given the Azurehand Skull-Crusher between June 26 and July 2.

Related to this, players can earn the rugged Primal Instinct Mount as a reward for gifting the aformentioned eligible streamers two Twitch subscriptions at any tier. This offer runs until July 2.

Diablo 4 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Right now, the only way to play the game is to pay for the game via a direct purchase of $69.99. The game is ont available via Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus.

"In a sense, Diablo 4 is perfect for both franchise mainstays and newcomers alike," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The lore of Sanctuary expands drastically while the game, story and all, is large enough to keep new players busy. The game is built to allow the developers to scale it with ease with battle passes and seasons for a new generation, but it's nowhere close to being empty. In that sense, it almost feels if the Diablo team packed as much in it as possible into it at the beginning to avoid the feeling of other comparable live service games. Nevertheless, the entire package may end up as the franchise's most exciting piece given it has a little something for everyone."