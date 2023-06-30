Diablo 4 Season 1 Reveal Coming Soon

Diablo 4 players fill finally be getting some Season 1 news soon during the next developer livestream that was announced this week. That livestream will take place in just a couple of days on July 6th wherein game director Joe Piepiora and lead game producer Timothy Ismay will talk about some of the plans for Season 1. More information on the game's first official season will follow to expand on what's talked about during the presentation, and viewers will have the chance to get some of their questions answered, too, during a Q&A session that'll follow the main conversations.

Seasonal news is something players have been waiting on for awhile now after some players already raced through the game and prepped themselves for Round 2 with another character. Others who might've started Diablo 4 later than most have been hesitant to put much time into a character, too, if they're just going to have to start anew with a fresh character at the start of Season 1 (assuming you do want to partake in the seasonal content).

The first season of Diablo 4 is expected to launch later in July, though Blizzard has not yet set a date for Season 1. That'll hopefully be one of several announcements shared during the event.

Run of show will be Diablo Immortal for our first 15 mins and Diablo 4 for the remainder of the show. This will be a long show so I'm expecting 60+ minutes for this one.



All of this is live so we will have a quick swap of devs in between. — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) June 30, 2023

Along with Diablo 4, Diablo Immortal will also make an appearance. The mobile and PC game's senior narrative designer Ryan Quinn and lead user experience designer Chris Liao will talk about Diablo Immortal prior to what'll be said about Diablo 4 Season 1. Adam Fletcher, the associate director of community within the Diablo brand, said on Twitter that the Diablo Immortal conversations will take around 15 minutes with the Diablo 4 talks to take 45 minutes or more since the whole event is supposed to be around or longer than 60 minutes.

"Following the conclusion of this hell-packed livestream, we'll publish another article containing a video on demand so you can catch all the invitingly dark details at your own pace," the announcement on the Diablo site said. "We'll also publish 2 new articles which extrapolate on the topics introduced during both the Diablo Immortal and Diablo IV segments of the livestream."