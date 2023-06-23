Diablo 4 Druid Hotfix Finally Fixes Bugged Loot

Diablo 4's Druid players can finally look forward to finding Uniques made for the Druid class thanks to a hotfix released this week that takes care of a longstanding bug. The bug in question made it so that Druid players in Diablo 4 would find Unique items made not for a Druid but for the Barbarian class. That meant that the items didn't mesh nearly as well with Druid skills even if they were still powerful pieces of gear, and considering how difficult they were to come by, players were growing pretty frustrated with finding gear that wasn't theirs.

Thankfully, that's a thing of the past now. The latest Diablo 4 update released on Friday, Hotfix 12, makes it so that Druid players will no longer find the Overkill, Hellhammer, and Ancient's Oath Uniques that were supposed to be for Barbarians all along. If you do have one of these Uniques on a Druid already, you'll be able to keep it equipped if you were already using it, but Blizzard says the items won't be usable again if you unequip them.

"We do want to forewarn that Druid players with these weapons already equipped will still be able to use them, but you will not be able to re-equip them if removed from your weapon slot," the patch notes for the hotfix said. "These uniques will no longer be available for Druid players to use moving forward."

The team has rolled out another hotfix for #DiabloIV this morning. This addresses some Barbarian uniques dropping for Druid players and a few other items.https://t.co/vMgxK9wtzQ — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) June 23, 2023

The rest of the notes were brief and only dealt with the Sorcerer class. You can find the full set of notes for Hotfix 12 below:

Gameplay Fixes

The Barbarian Unique weapons "Overkill", "Hellhammer", and "Ancient's Oath" will no longer drop for Druid players.

Class Changes

Sorcerer



Fixed an issue where the increased damage from the Sorcerer's "Combustion" ability was not applying correctly.

Bug Fixes

Further stability and improvements.

Fixed an issue where the Sorcerer's "Ice Shards" ability would cause excessive controller vibration.

Almost all Uniques only start appearing after you hit World Tier 3: Nightmare, so if you've gotten that far as a Druid now, you'll hopefully start picking up some of the Uniques for your class more frequently now. Some of the Unique weapons for the Druid include things like the Greatstaff of the Crone, The Butcher's Cleaver, The Grandfather, and Waxing Gibbous. These Unique weapons and various pieces of armor have powerful effects that bolster Druid skills by doing things like turning Claw into a Storm Skill, turning every Storm Skill into a Werewolf Skill, turning every Earth Skill into a Werebear Skill, and so on.

Aside from just dealing much more damage than any non-Unique item, these types of gear synergize well with some of the best Druid skills like Storm Strike, Earthen Bulwark, and stats like Critical Strike chance to allow Diablo 4 Druid players to create synergy within the different builds their skill tress allow for. Even what you're getting isn't for your exact build, it'll still likely be useful, and it'll at least be for your class now that the Barbarian bug is gone.