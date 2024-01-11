Diablo 4 Season 3 Developer Update Announced

Diablo 4 Season 2 is wrapping up very soon, and fans of the hit action RPG have been waiting impatiently for more details about the upcoming Season 3. Because the Blizzard developers were taking time during the holidays to get away from work, the usual hype cycle has been thrown off, and now we only have a few weeks before Season 3 launches. Fortunately, the team announced today that a new Developer Update stream is taking place next week, and it will give fans all of the juicy Diablo 4 Season 3 details they're craving.

Diablo 4 Season 3 Developer Update Stream Date

Your questions will be answered.



Tune in to the Developer Update stream at 9am PT on January 18th.



😈 New Season Details

🔥 New Gameplay Features

⚔️ QoL Updates



More details here: https://t.co/bxssI1tSxr pic.twitter.com/9terOCRbnD — Diablo (@Diablo) January 11, 2024

Blizzard first said that fans can expect a teaser for the season to drop on January 16. This will most likely include a quick overview of everything to expect and set the stage for the seasonal story. However, much of the details won't be explained until the Developer Update stream. This will take place on January 18 at 9 AM PT. There, the developers will reveal "new season details, new gameplay features," and even more quality-of-life updates.

All told, it should be a very exciting time for Diablo 4 fans, even if many of them were hoping to hear all of this news sooner. The only real issue with it taking a bit longer for this information to get out is that Blizzard won't have as much time between the patch notes dropping and the season launch. If players notice anything that could be a major problem, they'll have to wait until the season is already out before Blizzard can realistically address any issues.

For this reason, some fans have been requesting Blizzard put new seasons out in a Public Test Realm ahead of coming to the main game. The first two seasons both had early issues that caused frustration among the fanbase. Those were eventually addressed, but some think a PTR would alleviate those problems and make the seasonal launches smoother. For now, Blizzard isn't doing this, but it is something to pay attention to moving forward.

What to Expect With Diablo 4 Season 3

While much of Season 3 remains unknown, we do know that Blizzard is planning to implement at least one new endgame feature. The team discussed this during last year's BlizzCon. The new activity is called The Gauntlet and is similar to Diablo 3's Challenge Rifts in that players are fighting through a dungeon seed to try to post the best clear time.

However, Challenge Rifts forced everyone to use the exact same character, making the dungeon standardized. With The Gauntlet, Blizzard is letting players use their normal character and has leaderboards for every class. They're also breaking off separate leaderboards for hardcore characters, solo players, and groups, so you'll be able to compete no matter how you play. Past that, anyone's guess about what's coming in Season 3 is as good as someone else's. Blizzard has held every other card close to its chest and will continue to do so until January 16.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 3 starts on January 23.