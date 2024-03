Diablo 4 Reveals Season 4 Test Server Patch Notes

Diablo 4 Season 4 doesn't launch for another month, but developer Blizzard Entertainment has been teasing the new features coming to the next season for a few weeks. Recently, the team dropped the new test server patch notes ahead of Season 4 hitting Diablo 4's Public Test Realm on April 2nd. While these notes will change as players get their hands on the new content, this patch gives fans a good idea of the direction Blizzard is taking with Season 4. It's been said several times that this patch will completely change the game, and these early patch notes back that up.

With a patch this size, it's impossible to get into everything, but the new Tempering crafting system stands out. It's a new way to add affixes to your favorite items, making it possible to customize your gear around your playstyle. Diablo 4 Season 4 is also bringing back a revamped version of the Helltide event. As you fight through a Helltide, you'll start to generate Threat. Once your Threat is maxed out, Hell will send an ambush of enemies after you, giving you an added challenge (and an extra chance for rewards). There's also a new endgame activity called The Pit of Artificers and an updated boss ladder which should up the challenge.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Season 4's test server update. Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Diablo 4 Season 4 Test Server Patch Notes

NEW ITEMS

General

All Classes

Tyrael's Might – Unique Chest Armor

While at full Life, your Skills unleash a divine barrage dealing damage.

Yen's Blessing – Unique Boots

Casting a Skill has a 20-30% chance to cast a Non-Mobility, Non-Ultimate Skill that is currently on Cooldown. This effect can only occur once every 12 seconds.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Frosty Strides

While below 45-60% Life, Evade Freezes Close enemies for Cold Damage and applies Vulnerable to them for 3 seconds.

Aspect of Concussive Strikes

Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy has up to a 20% chance to Daze them for 2 seconds. You deal 5-20% increased damage to Dazed enemies.

Barbarian

Unique Items

Arreat's Bearing – Unique Pants

Ancients you summon are empowered. Korlic creates an Earthquake that deals Physical damage over 4 seconds when he leaps. Talic leaves behind Dust Devils that deal damage while he whirlwinds. Madawc ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional damage over 4 seconds when he upheaves the ground.



Twin Strikes – Unique Gloves

After casting Double Swing 4 times, your next Double Swing will hit 2 additional times, each dealing 10-25% increased damage.

Aspect of Fierce Winds

Your Shout Skills create 5 Dust Devils that deal damage to enemies along their path.

Your Dust Devils are 5%-15% bigger and deal 1% increased damage for each 1% their size is increased.

Druid

Earthbreaker – Unique Ring

Landslide causes the ground to erupt in tectonic spikes which continue to deal 0.6-0.9 damage over 2 seconds. Casting Landslide in this area has a 20-30% chance to cause additional Landslide pillars to spawn within.

Wildheart Hunger – Unique Boots

When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or a Werebear, you gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1%-1.5% increased damage with Shapeshifting Skills every 2 seconds, stacking 20 times.

Aspect of Fevered Mauling

When you hit at least 1 enemy with Maul, increase its Attack Speed by 1%-2% and you gain 1%-3% Damage reduction for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.

Necromancer

Ebonpiercer – Unique Amulet

Blight also shoots 4 smaller projectiles that pierce enemies and deal Shadow damage over 3 seconds.

Cruor's Embrace – Unique Gloves

Blood Surge consumes Corpses to cause mini novas, dealing damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Damage is also increased by 20% for each Corpse consumed.

Aphotic Aspect

Skeletal Priests empower your Skeletal Warriors' attacks to deal Shadow damage and have a 5%-15% chance to Stun enemies for 1.5 seconds.

Rogue

Scoundrel's Kiss – Unique Ring

Rapid Fire now lobs exploding arrows that deal 15%-25% increased damage.

Saboteur's Signet – Unique Ring

Casting Flurry has a 15-30% chance to release Stun Grenades that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills have a 5% Lucky Hit Chance.

Aspect of High Velocity

Barrage arrows now pierce through 1 enemy.

Barrage has 10%-20% increased Attack Speed.

Sorcerer

Fractured Winterglass – Unique Amulet

Casting Frozen Orb has a 35-50% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes. Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a 70-100% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at Nearby enemies.

Flameweaver – Unique Gloves

Casting Fire Bolt through your Firewall causes it to split into 4 bolts, each dealing 80-100% more damage.

Aspect Of Tenuous Destruction

Deal 25-40% increased damage while you have no Defensive Skills on your Action Bar.

Flamethrower's Aspect

Incinerate splits into 3 beams, each dealing 70-85% of normal damage.

BALANCE UPDATES

Banished Lord's Talisman

Updated visuals and sounds to indicate that your next Core Skill will Overpower.

Critical Strike Overpower damage reduced from 80-120% to 20-60%.

Resources needed for guaranteed Overpower reduced from 300 to 275.

Tibault's Will

Damage increase while Unstoppable reduced from 20-40% to 10-20%.

Damage increase persists for 1 second longer after being Unstoppable.

Disobedience

Armor stacks no longer fall off independently. They now refresh or reset at the same time.

Armor gain changed to 25-40%.

Assimilation

Previous – You have 8% increased Dodge Chance versus enemies affected by Damage Over Time effects. When you Dodge you gain 5-10 of your Primary Resource.

Now – You have 8% increased Dodge Chance. When you Dodge, Fortify for 5-20% of your Maximum Life.

Of Retribution

Chance to Stun increased from 8% to 10%.

Now increases damage to Stunned and Knocked Down enemies.

Of Inner Calm

Previous – Deal 5-10% increased damage for each second you stand still, up to 40%.

Now – Deal 5-10% increased damage. Triple this bonus after standing still for 3 seconds.

Of the Crowded Sage

Previous – You Heal for (0-181) Life per second for each Close enemy, up to (4-605) Life per second.

Now – You have 8% increased Dodge Chance. Successful Dodges restore 5-20% of your Maximum Life.

Bold Chieftain's

Now usable by both Barbarians and Druids.

Needleflare

Now also applies Thorns to Necromancer minions.

Miscellaneous

Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, and Sorcerer Companions now receive 100% of the player's attributes.

Skill tags have been updated everywhere to allow more Aspects and other effects to affect more skills and abilities. Examples: Applicable "Shout" skills for Druid and Barbarian are now tagged as Shouts. New Chain tag for abilities like Chain Lightning and Rabies. New Mobility tag for abilities that move and or teleport the player, such as Caltrops or Teleport. More skills are now tagged as Core skills, such as Sorcerer Mastery Skills and other skills which use resources like Bone Spirit. Additionally, various Aspects have been updated to account for these changes.



Barbarian's 10% innate Damage Reduction has been removed.

Legendary powers that require Call of the Ancients to be equipped no longer have that requirement.

Skills

Charge

Damage reduced from 250% to 180%.

Power Charge

Cooldown Reduction per Target Hit reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Cooldown Reduction for hitting a Boss reduced from 6 to 4 seconds.

Maximum Cooldown Reduction reduced from 9 to 6 seconds.

Furious Hammer of the Ancients

Previous – Hammer of the Ancients deals 1%[x] increased damage for each point of Fury you had when using it.

Now – Hammer of the Ancients gains 2%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance for every 10 Fury you had when using it.

Violent Rend

Rend's Damage against Vulnerable enemies increased from 12%[x] to 25%[x].

Rupture

The initial damage dealt from Rupture is now guaranteed to Overpower.

Call of the Ancients

Korlic Leap damage increased from 104% to 156%.

Korlic Frenzy damage increased from 39% to 59%.

Talic Whirlwind damage increased from 65% to 98%.

Madawc Upheaval damage increased from 195% to 293%.

Kick

Range of damage increased from 2.2 meters to 3 meters.

Additional damage when enemy is knocked into a wall increased from 70% to 105%.

Power Kick

Damage per 10 Fury consumed increased from 20% to 25%.

Passives

Unbridled Rage

Bonus damage reduced from 135%[x] to 100%[x].

Weapon Expertise

Polearm Expertise

Lucky Hit chance increased from 10%[x] to 15%[x].

Damage while Healthy increased from 10%[+] to 15%[x].

Two-Handed Mace Expertise

Fury gain increased from 2 to 5. Previous – You deal 15%[x] increased Critical Strike damage to Stunned and Vulnerable enemies while Berserking. Now – You deal 15%[x] increased Critical Strike damage while Berserking.



Two-Handed Axe Expertise

Vulnerable Damage reduced from 15%[x] to 10%[x].

One-Handed Axe Expertise

Critical Strike Chance against Injured enemies increased from 5%[+] to 10%[+].

Paragon

Marshal Glyph

Cooldown reduction reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.

Blood Rage Legendary Node

Damage increased by Berserking bonus reduced from 25% to 10%, and caps at 30%[x] damage bonus.

Crusher Glyph

Additional Bonus: Overpower damage reduced from 30%[x] to 20%[x].

Dominate Glyph

Bonus Overpower Damage per 5 Willpower reduced from 39.9% to 14.9% at Glyph level 21.

Additional Bonus Previous – After not Overpowering for 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower. Now – Every 30 seconds, your next attack will Overpower.



Seething Glyph

Additional Bonus: Fury gain on enemy kill increased from 3 to 5.

Aspect of Sundered Ground

Description reworded for clarity, no functional change. Previous – Every 25 seconds, Upheaval is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10–25%[x] increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Upheaval Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy. Now – Every 25 seconds, your next Upheaval cast is guaranteed to Overpower and deals 10-25%[x] increased damage. This timer is reduced by 4 seconds when Upheaval Overpowers a Boss or an Elite enemy.



Earthstriker's Aspect

Bonus Overpower Damage reduced from 35-50%[x] to 15%-30%[x].

Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster

Fury Generation while all three Walking Arsenal bonuses are active increased from 20-35% to 35-65%.

Previously, Dust Devils would have varying durations, speeds, and movement patterns based on which legendary Aspect created them. Now, they all behave consistently regardless of which Aspect they are from.

Windlasher's Aspect

Previous – Casting Double Swing twice within 1.5 seconds creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.22-0.32 damage to enemies behind the target.

Now – Casting Double Swing creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.35-0.5 damage to enemies in its path. Triple the amount of Dust Devils created if Double Swing is cast twice within 2 seconds.

Devilish Aspect

Previous – After generating 100 Fury, your next attack that deals direct damage creates a Dust Devil that deals 0.24-0.38 damage to enemies behind the target.

Now – After generating 100 Fury, your next direct damage creates 3 Dust Devils that deal 0.4-0.6 damage to enemies in their path.

Dust Devil's Aspect

Previous – Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal 0.22-0.32 damage to surrounding enemies (1 Dust Devil every 1.5 seconds).

Now – Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils that deal 0.4-0.6 damage to enemies in their path (1 Dust Devil every 0.75 second).

Veteran Brawler's

Now increases the damage for Charge, Leap, and Kick.

The timer on the buff has been removed.

Of Giant Strides

Previous – Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds.

Now – Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by (2.5-5) seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 9 seconds. Hitting a Boss with Leap provides the maximum cooldown reduction.

Of Anemia

Previous – Lucky Hit: Direct damage against Bleeding enemies has a 15-30% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.

Now – Lucky Hit: Damaging Bleeding or Vulnerable enemies has a 15-30% chance to Stun them for 2 seconds.

Of Vocalized Empowerment (Previously Of Echoing Fury)

Now equippable by both Barbarians and Druids. Previous – Your Shout Skills generate 2-4 Fury per second while active. Now – Your Shout Skills generate 5-10 Primary Resource per second while active.



Rage of Harrogath

Previous – Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.

Now – Lucky Hit: Inflicting Bleeding on an enemy has up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your Skills by 1 second.

Azurewrath

Damage dealt when Freezing enemies increased from 2.0-3.0 to 3.0-4.5.

Can now trigger from Non-Core skills.

Fields of Crimson

The blood pool now makes enemies take increased damage from all damage types.

Spirit Boons

Packleader

Cooldown reset chance increased from 20% to 25%.

Energize

Spirit restoration increased from 10 to 20.

Masochistic

Critical Strike Healing increased from 3% to 5%.

Claw

Damage increased by ~10% (.25 to .28).

Enhanced Claw Attack Speed increased from 15% to 20%.



Maul

Damage increased by ~10% (.24 to .26).

Enhanced Maul Fortify increased from 5% to 8%.



Raging Pulverize

Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Shred

Damage increased by 10%.

Enhanced Shred Healing increased from 2% to 4%.



Debilitating Roar

Now categorized as a Shout skill.

Wolves

Wolves now gain Unstoppable when the Skill is cast.

Petrify

Prime Petrify Previous – Petrify's effect durations are increased by 1 second. Now – Petrify grants 50 Spirit when cast and its effect durations are increased by 1 second.

Supreme Petrify Previous – Killing an enemy affected by Petrify grants 25 Spirit. Now – Killing an enemy affected by Petrify reduces its Cooldown by 1 second. Hitting a Boss with Petrify reduces its Cooldown by 10 seconds.



Lacerate

Damage increased by 22%.

Prime Lacerate Previous – Lacerate hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes. Now – Lacerate hits Heal for 3% Maximum Life, doubled on Critical Strikes. The first Critical Strike is guaranteed and deals 150% increased damage.

Supreme Lacerate Previous – Lacerate's initial strike is guaranteed to Critically Strike and deals 150% increased damage. Now – Whenever Lacerate Critically Strikes, your Shapeshifting Skills deal 4% increased damage for 10 seconds, up to 40%.



Call of the Wild

Damage increased from 10% to 12%.

Quickshift

Previous – When a Shapeshifting Skill transforms you into a different form, it deals 7% increased damage.

Now – When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1% increased damage for 3 seconds, up to 6%.

Heightened Senses

Previous – Upon Shapeshifting into a Werebear or Werewolf, gain 4% Damage Reduction against Elites for 5 seconds.

Now – When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 2% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2% Movement Speed, each for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.

Clarity

Previous – Gain 2 Spirit when transforming into Human form.

Now – After casting a Companion Skill, your next Core or Wrath Skill's damage and Critical Strike Chance are increased by 5%, up to 15%.

Digitigrade Gait

Movement Speed increased from 3% to 4%.

Of The Changeling's Debt

Previous – Damaging a Poisoned enemy with a Werebear Skill will instantly deal 120-124% of the Poisoning damage and consume the Poisoning.

Now – You deal 25-40% increased damage while hitting a Poisoned enemy as a Werebear or a Crowd Controlled enemy as a Werewolf.

Of The Unsatiated

Previous – After killing an enemy with Shred, your next Werewolf Skill generates 25-32% more Spirit and deals 25-32% increased damage.

Now – After killing an enemy with Shred, you gain 20 Spirit. Your Werewolf Skills deal 10-25% increased damage when cast above 50 Spirit.

Of The Blurred Beast

Damage increased from 25-32% to 25-35%.

Nighthowler's

Previous – Blood Howl increases Critical Strike Chance by 5-10%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds.

Now – Blood Howl is now a Shout Skill and increases Critical Strike Chance by 5-10%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects Nearby Companions and Players for 3 seconds.

Raw Might

Now all Shapeshifting Skills contribute to the buff stacks.

Damage increased from 35-50% to 40-55%.

Stun duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Shepherd's

Now Wrath Skills also gain increased damage from Companions.

Mangled

Previous – When you are struck as a Werebear you have a 25-40% chance to gain 3 Spirit.

Now – While in Werebear form, you gain 10-25 Spirit every 8 seconds.

Of Mending Stone

Killing an enemy with any Skill now replenishes the Barrier as well as Earth Skills.

Of Vocalized Empowerment (Previously of Echoing Fury)

Fleshrender

Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Previous – Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15% for every 100 Willpower you have.

Now – Casting a Defensive Skill deals damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies, increased by 15% for every 100 Willpower you have.

Tracker Glyph

Poisoning damage effect duration increased from 33% to 40%.

Bane Glyph

Poison effect double damage chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Shapeshifter Glyph

Critical Strike Chance increased from 20% to 25%.

Wilds Glyph

Damage increased from 120% to 130%.

Inner Beast Legendary Node

Previous – After Shapeshifting, your Spirit costs are reduced by 10% for 5 seconds, up to 30%.

Now – After Shapeshifting, your Spirit costs are reduced by 5% for 10 seconds, up to 45%. If you reach 10 stacks, this bonus resets and reduces the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 5 seconds.

Enhanced Blight

The Tooltip now correctly references the defiled area for the Slow effect.

Blood Mist

Removed the movement speed reduction.

Golem

This ability can now be activated while crowd controlled. Activating this ability makes the player Unstoppable.

Decompose

Reworded description to be more consistent with the use of Corpses.

Interval reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1 second.

Increased channeling Essence generation from 8 to 10 per second.

Upgrades now activate when spawning corpses instead of channeling for 1 second.

Enhanced Decompose Decompose now causes an explosion [40% weapon damage] when creating a corpse or when the target dies. Now also generates 10 Essence when creating a corpse.

Acolyte's Decompose Previous – Every 1.5 seconds, Decompose makes Enemies Vulnerable for 4 seconds. Now – Decompose explosions make enemies vulnerable.

Initiate's Decompose Movement Speed bonus is now on Decompose explosions instead of channeling.



Army of the Dead

Increased spawn rate of Volatile Skeletons by 50%.

Supreme Army of the Dead spawn rate adjusted to match Volatile Skeletons.

Is now categorized as a Summoning skill.

Passive

Inspiring Leader

Previous – After you have been Healthy for at least 2 seconds, you and your Minions gain 4/8/12%[+] Attack Speed.

Now – While you are Healthy, you gain 4/8/12%[+] increased critical chance and your Minions gain 6/12/18%[+] increased Critical Strike Chance.

Kalan's Edict

Previous – After you have not taken damage in the last 2 seconds, your Minions gain 15% Attack Speed. This bonus is doubled while you have at least 7 Minions.

Now – Your Minions gain 3% Attack Speed for each active Minion.

Book of the Dead

Skeletal Warriors will now run ahead of the Necromancer more often, and can initiate combat.

Skirmishers – Removed 3 second limit from the second upgrade.

Reapers First Upgrade Previous – Reaper attacks against enemies who are Immobilized, Slowed, Stunned, or Vulnerable reduce the cooldown of their powerful wind-up attack by 2 seconds. Now – Wind-up attacks now reduce one of your active Cooldowns by 3 seconds.

Defenders Now Taunts in an area around them, instead of negating damage every 6 seconds from the first upgrade. Second upgrade changed from increasing Thorns inherited from the player to Defenders reduce damage taken by 99%.

Shadow Mages Attacks now pierce. First upgrade Previous – Shadow Mage attacks have a 10% chance to Stun for 2 seconds. This cannot happen toon the same enemy more than once every 5 seconds. Now – You deal 3%[x] increased damage for each active Shadow Mage. Additional Shadow Bolt now occurs every 2nd attack after the second upgrade.

Cold Mages Attacks now gain 3 Essence from the first upgrade. Attacks now apply Vulnerable without condition.

Bone Mages First Upgrade Previous – Reduce the Life cost of your Bone Mages' Attack from 15% to 10%. After being alive for 5 seconds, Bone mages deal 40%[x] increased damage. Now – Bone Mages have a 25% chance to cast Bone Splinters or Bone Spear if it is on your equipped Skills. Second Upgrade Previous – Each time a Bone Mage dies from its own attack they leave behind a corpse and Fortify you for 20% of your Maximum Life. Now – Bone Mages drop a corpse when they die. Bone Mage attacks will grant 3% of Maximum Life Fortify.

Blood Golem Golem now absorbs 30%, up from 15%, from the first upgrade. The second upgrade active ability from Golem also heals the player for 5% of Maximum Life for each enemy drained.

Bone Golem First Upgrade Previous – Each time your Bone Golem takes up to 20% of its Maximum Life as damage, it sheds a corpse. Now – Spawn 5 corpses around the Golem where its ability is used. Second Upgrade Previous – Your Bone golem gains 10% Maximum Life and the amount of Thorns it inherits from you is increased from 30% to 50%. Now – Your Bone Golem unleashes Bone Spikes when taking damage.

Iron Golem First upgrade Now casts the Shockwave every 2 attacks instead of 4. Shockwave damage increased from 40% to 154%. Second upgrade Now also pulls enemies in instead of applying Vulnerable.



Blood-soaked Aspect

Previous – Your movement speed is no longer reduced while Blood Mist is active.

Now – While in Blood Mist form, increases movement speed by 20%.

Unyielding Commander Aspect

Previous – While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions gain 70-84% Attack Speed and take 90% reduced damage.

Now – While Army of the Dead is active, your Minions deal 70-100% increased damage and take 90% reduced damage.

Occult Dominion

Also increases the max number of Skeletal Warriors by 2.

Blood Getter's

Previous – Your Maximum number of Skeletal Warriors is increased by 2.

Now – Your Skeletal Priests also empower you at 55-70% effectiveness.

Flesh-Rending

Previous – When Decompose spawns a Corpse, gain 25-40 Essence.

After: When Decompose explodes, gain 25-40 Essence.

Rotting

Previous – Decompose can chain and burst up to 2 additional targets. When Decompose spawns a Corpse, it has a 50-100% chance to spawn a Corpse under all afflicted targets.

After: Decompose can chain and burst up to 2 additional targets. Explosions from Decompose deals 15-30%[x] increased damage.

of the Damned

Previous – You deal 40-50%[x] increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by both Decrepify and Iron Maiden.

After: You deal 40-50%[x] increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by any Curse.

of Untimely Death

Previous – Each percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5%[x] bonus Overpower damage on your next Overpowering attack, up to a 30-60%[x] bonus.

After: Each percent of your Maximum Life you Heal beyond 100% grants you 0.5%[x] bonus Critical Strike Damage on your next Critical Strike, up to a 30-60%[x] bonus.

of Potent Blood

Previous – While Healthy, Blood Orbs grant 10-25 Essence.

After: Blood Orbs grant 10-25 Essence.

Ring of Mendeln

Previous – Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all of your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for X Physical damage.

Now – Every 6th attack from each Minion is empowered, exploding for X Physical damage.

Control Glyph

Previous – Additional Bonus: You and your Minions deal 10%[X] increased damage to Slowed or Chilled enemies or, instead, 20%[X] increased damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies.

Now – Additional Bonus: You and your Minions deal 20%[X] increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets.

Deadraiser Glyph

Additional Bonus maximum bonus buffed to 15%[X].

Cult Leader Paragon Node

Previous – Your Minions deal 15%[X] increased damage for each 20%[X] of Attack Speed Bonus they have.

Now – Your Minions deal 30%[X] increased damage for each 20%[X] of Attack Speed Bonus they have, up to a maximum of 100% Attack Speed Bonus.

Stun Grenades (granted by various aspects) base stun duration increased from .5 to 1 second.

Inner Sight

While the Inner Sight gauge is full, you also gain 25%[+] Critical Strike Chance for 4 seconds.

Attacking enemies that are not marked will fill the gauge but at 5% of the normal rate.

Preparation

Reduced energy requirement from 100 to 75.

Flurry

Damage increased from 66% to 75%.

Volley

Can now be cancelled slightly earlier from another skill.

Victimize

Fixed an issue where this wasn't activating and scaling from certain instances.

Increased chance to proc from 45% to 50%.

Exploit Weakness Legendary Node

Maximum increased damage buffed from 15%[x] to 25%[x].

Leyrana's Instinct Legendary Node

Previous – When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100%[+] Dodge Chance for 2.0 seconds. Your next 3 Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25%[x] of your Core Skill Damage Bonus.

New: When Inner Sight's gauge becomes full, you gain 100%[+] Dodge Chance for 2.0 seconds. Your Core Skills deal increased damage equal to 25%[x] of your Core Skill Damage Bonus while Inner Sight's gauge remains full.

Chip Glyph

Increased physical damage bonus from 6.6% to 9.9% for each 5 Dexterity purchased within range.

Aspect of Encircling Blades

Increased damage range buffed from 10-25% to 15-30%.

Opportunist's

Previous – When you break Stealth with an attack, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around your location that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 0.5 seconds.

Now – When you enter or break Stealth, you drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades around you that deal Physical damage and Stun enemies for 1 second. Your Grenade Skills deal 25-40% more damage.

Trickster's

Now additionally increases Grenade Skill damage by 25-40%.

Of Surprise

Of Artful Initiative

Grenade Skill damage increase is now a range with higher potential, increased to 25-40%.

Of Uncanny Treachery

Previous – Dealing direct damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 15-21% Control Impaired Duration Reduction for 4 seconds.

Now – Dealing damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility Skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. When Stealth breaks, you gain 85-100% Dodge Chance for 2 seconds.

Of Siphoned Victuals

Previous – Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Core skill has up to a 10-20% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Now – Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Non-Basic Skill has a 5-20% chance to drop a Healing Potion.

Frostbitten

Previous – Chilled enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have a chance equal to double your Critical Strike Chance to be instantly Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal x10-25% increased Critical Strike Damage against Frozen enemies.

Now – Enemies hit by your Grenade Skills have the same chance as your Critical Strike Chance to be Frozen for 2 seconds. You deal x10-25% increased Critical Strike Damage to Stunned or Frozen enemies.

Escape Artist's

Smoke Grenade Dodge effect Cooldown has been reduced from 45 to 25 seconds.

Of Quickening Fog

Maximum Dash Cooldown Reduction is reached from hitting 3 enemies, reduced from 5.

Of Volatile Shadows

Previous – When a Dark Shroud shadow was removed, you would trigger an explosion around yourself that dealt Shadow damage.

Now – When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed, you trigger an explosion around yourself that deals Shadow damage and applies Shadow Imbuement to each enemy it hits.

Blast Trapper's

Previous – Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to enemies affected by your Trap skills has up to a 30-50% chance to make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Now – Lucky Hit: Dealing damage to enemies affected by your Trap skills has a 15-30% chance to cause an explosion that deals Shadow Damage and applies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Of Lethal Dusk

Previous – Evading through an enemy infected by Shadow Imbuement grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants you 1-5% Maximum Life on Kill for 6 seconds.

Now – Evading through an enemy infected by Shadow Imbuement grants Stealth for 4 seconds. Breaking Stealth grants you 10-25% Maximum Life.

Vengeful

Previous – Lucky Hit: Making an enemy Vulnerable has up to a 40-60% chance to grant 3% increased Critical Strike Chance for 3 seconds, up to 9%.

Now – Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy has a 25% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 25-40% more damage.

Of Arrow Storms

Previous – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 10% chance to create an arrow storm at the enemy's location, dealing physical damage over 3 seconds. You can have up to 5 active arrow storms.

Now – Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills have up to a 36% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the enemy's location, dealing Physical damage over 3 seconds. Your Arrow Storms deal 25-40% increased damage.

Developer's Note: The maximum number of active Arrows storms remains at 5, we are just removing this from the tooltip to make it more succinct.

Writhing Band of Trickery

Reduced cooldown from 10 to 6 seconds.

Mastery Skills are now also considered Core Skills.

Enchantments

Frost Nova Enchantment

Chance for conjuration skills to case a Frost Nova increased from 30 to 35%.

Frost Bolt Enchantment

Chill amount increased from 15% to 18%.

Flame Shield Enchantment

Previous – Flame Shield automatically activates upon taking fatal damage. This effect can only happen once every 120 seconds.

Now – Flame Shield automatically activates after cumulatively losing 100% Maximum Life. Can only happen once every 30 seconds.

Developer's Note: We've received feedback from players that "Cheat Death" mechanics are not desired. The Flame Shield enchantment has been changed to not react to fatal damage, but instead react to taking 100% of your health within a 30 second window.

Frozen Orb

New Functionality: Travel distance is now controllable.

Damage increased by 20% (.34 to .41).

Enhanced Frozen Orb Previous – When cast above 40 Mana, Frozen Orb's explosion damage is increased by 45% against Elites and 30% against all other enemies. Now – While Healthy, the explosion of Frozen Orb deals 45% increased damage.



Greater Frozen Orb

Vulnerable chance increased from 30% to 40% and duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Ice Armor

Enhanced Ice Armor Mana Regeneration increased from 25% to 30%.

Shimmering Ice Armor Previous – Enemies that hit you while Ice Armor is active have a 15% chance to become Frozen for 3.23 seconds. Now – While Ice Armor is active, you reduce its Cooldown by 2 seconds for every 50 Mana you spend.

Mystical Ice Armor Previous – Damage against Vulnerable enemies contributes 50% more to Ice Armor's Barrier. Now – While Ice Armor is active, you periodically Chill Close enemies for 20% and deal 15% increased damage to Frozen enemies.



Shimmering Frost Nova

Previous – Frost Nova generates 4 Mana per enemy hit.

Now – Frost Nova grants 3% Dodge Chance per enemy hit, up to 15%. Hitting a Boss gives the maximum amount. For the next 8 seconds, you keep this effect, and successful Dodges generate 20 Mana.

Flame Shield

Enhanced Flame Shield Previous – Flame Shield grants 25% increased Movement Speed while active. Now – Flame Shield has a 50% larger burn radius.

Mystical Flame Shield Previous – You gain 25% Mana Cost Reduction while Flame Shield is active. Now – After Flame Shield ends, surrounding enemies are Stunned for 3 seconds and your next Skill within 10 seconds is a guaranteed Critical Strike.



Teleport

Enhanced Teleport Previous – Teleport's Cooldown is decreased by 0.5 seconds per enemy hit, up to 3 seconds. Now – You gain 30% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting.

Mystical Teleport Previous – For 4 seconds after Teleporting, Crackling Energy hits 2 additional enemies. Now – Teleport deals 500% increased damage. It also forms a Crackling Energy for each enemy it hits, up to 3.



Supreme Deep Freeze

Now applies Vulnerable for 5 seconds when it ends.

Ice Shards

Damage increased by 28% (1.25 to 1.6).

Enhanced Ice Shards Ricochet chance increased from 40% to 50%.



Hydra

Baseline maximum amount increased from 1 to 2.

Lightning Spear

Damage increased by 8% (.15 to .16).

Greater Charged Bolts

Damage increased from 25% to 35%.

Incinerate

New Functionality: Gain 15% baseline Damage Reduction while channeling.

Damage increased by 10% (.76 to .84).

Elemental Attunement

Cooldown reset chance increased from 5% to 7%.

Mana Shield

Damage Reduction increased from 7% to 8%.

Devouring Blaze

Crowd Controlled enemies now provide the damage bonus instead of Immobilized.

Conjuration Mastery

Previous – You gain 1% increased damage for each active conjuration.

Now – You gain 1% increased damage, 1% Movement Speed, and 2% Mana Generation for each active Conjuration.

Convulsions

Lucky Hit Chance increased from 3% to 5%.

Shocking Impact

Damage increased by 100% (.2 to .4).

Elemental Dominance

Damage increased from 3% to 4%.

Bounding Conduit

Previous – Gain 15-30% Movement Speed for 3 seconds after Teleporting.

Now – Teleport's Cooldown is reduced by 1.0-2.5 seconds. After Teleporting, Crackling Energy hits 2 additional enemies for 5 seconds.

Of Frozen Orbit

Damage increased from 30-40% to 45-60%.

Of Concentration

Previous – Your Mana Regeneration is increased if you have not taken damage in the last 2 seconds.

Now – Casting a Conjuration Skill grants you 10-25% Damage Reduction for 5 seconds.

Of Abundant Energy

Chance to chain to an additional enemy increased to 35-50%.

Snowguard's Aspect

Damage reduction increased from 10-25% to 15-30%.

Of Singed Extremities

Now both Immobilize and Stun trigger the Slow effect.

Of Conflagration

Previous – While channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by 25-40%.

Now – While channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by 25-40%. Enemies hit by Incinerate explode, Burning all surrounding enemies for over 6 seconds. This effect occurs once per 3 seconds.

Of Splintering Energy

Previous – Lightning Spear has a 35-50% chance to spawn an additional Lightning Spear when you cast it.

Now – Casting Lightning Spear always spawns an additional Lightning Spear and increases your damage with Lightning Skills by 10-25% for 3 seconds.

Shattered

Enemies no longer need to die while Frozen to trigger the bonus damage.

Damage increased from 25-40% to 30-45%.

Staff of Lam Esen

Damage to Close Enemies replaced with Ranks of Charged Bolts.

Tactician Glyph

New Functionality: Now lasts 4 seconds longer for each Defensive Skill not on your Action Bar.

Winter Glyph

Cold damage increase maximum raised from 15% to 18%.

Loot Updates

All items dropped in World Tier III will now be Sacred.

All items dropped in World Tier IV will now be Ancestral.

Item rarity drop chances have been adjusted. After level 28, the majority (~80%) of gear dropped that is not legendary will be rare. Additionally, chances to drop legendary items now scales more after reaching Level 50.

Item Power now increases every 5 levels after 50 instead of on a linear scale.

Developer's Note: This is to give players time to focus on their affixes before the power of gear increases again.

Elixir Updates

Existing Elixirs

All weak, strong, and potent Elixirs have been removed and replaced with the following, more powerful versions which are available at Level 50.

Elixir of Cold Resistance Cold Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Cold Resistance increased by 4%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Cold Resistance II Cold Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Cold Resistance increased by 6%. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Fire Resistance Fire Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Fire Resistance increased by 4%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Fire Resistance II Fire Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Fire Resistance increased by 6%. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Lightning Resistance Lighting Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Lightning Resistance increased by 4%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Lightning Resistance II Lighting Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Lightning Resistance increased by 6%. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Poison Resistance Poison Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Poison Resistance increased by 4%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Poison Resistance II Poison Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Poison Resistance increased by 6%. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Shadow Resistance Shadow Resistance increased by 20%, Maximum Shadow Resistance increased by 4%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Shadow Resistance II Shadow Resistance increased by 30%, Maximum Shadow Resistance increased by 6%. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Iron Barbs Armor increased by 300, Thorns increased by 150. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Iron Barbs II Armor increased by 500, Thorns increased by 250. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Fortitude Maximum Life increased by 10%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Fortitude II Maximum Life increased by 20%. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Destruction Overpower damage increased by 7%, Vulnerable damage increased by 7%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Destruction II Overpower damage increased by 15%, Vulnerable damage increased by 15%. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Precision Critical Strike Chance increased by 4%, Critical strike damage increased by 25%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Precision II Critical Strike Chance increased by 6%, Critical strike damage increased by 35%. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Advantage Attack speed increased by 7%, Lucky hit increased by 7%. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Advantage II Attack speed increased by 15%, Lucky hit increased by 15%. Experience gained increased by 8%.

Elixir of Resource Resource cost reduced by 15%, Maximum Resource increased by 10. Experience gained increased by 5%.

Elixir of Resource II Resource cost reduced by 30%, Maximum Resource increased by 25. Experience gained increased by 8%.



New Elixirs

Elixir of Holy Bolts After killing an enemy, holy bolts fire from the corpse of that enemy. Experience gained is increased by 6%.

Elixir of Momentum After killing an enemy, increase Movement Speed by 3% for 5 seconds, this effect stacks up to 15 times. Experience gained is increased by 6%.



User Interface and User Experience

Esu's Heirloom now denotes the bonus Critical Strike Chance based on Movement Speed in the Item's tooltip, instead of as a buff on the buff bar.

A new option for camera to zoom further out has been added in the Graphics Options section of the Settings menu.

Crafting materials now have rarities associated with them.

New notifications related to the expiration of migrated Seasonal stashes has been added.

Search through your Stash now supports filtering by Item Power.

'Drop item' can now be used when selecting Ctrl+Click on Keyboard.

The Skill Tree can now be navigated with the D-pad on controller.

There is now a pop-up on the HUD when picking up materials.

Miscellaneous changes made to improve overall readability throughout the game.

Trials

Players who earned a Seal of the Worthy for a given week in the Gauntlet now have a 100% chance of being rewarded a Unique Item.

Mutterlock chests now additionally drop 500 obols.

Nightmare Dungeon Rotation

The following Dungeons will be available as Nightmare Dungeons throughout our next season.

World Tier III Light's Watch Zenith Belfry Zakara Earthen Wound Faceless Shrine Light's Refuge Forgotten Ruins Renegade's Retreat Sepulcher Of the Forsworn Tomb of the Saints Garan Hold Jalal's Vigil Sarat's Lair Betrayers Row Champions Demise Shifting City

World Tier IV Dead Man's Dredge Forbidden City Hallowed Ossuary Kor Dragan Barracks Mercy's Reach Rimescar Cavern Ritual Tower Sanguine Chapel Akkhan's Grasp Bastion of Faith Blind Burrows Endless Gate Fetid Mausoleum Ghoa Ruins Heathens Keep Leviathan's Maw Maugan's Works Serpents Lair Steadfast Barracks Collapsed Vault Conclave Crusaders Cathedral Deserted Underpass Inferno Prison of Caldeum Renegades Retreat Shivta Ruins Sirocco Caverns Uldur's Cave Yshari Sanctum Aldurwood Broken Bulwark Flooded Depths Howling Warren Lubans Rest Mariners Refuge Oldstones Underroot Vault of The Forsaken Wretched Delve Betrayer's Row Bloodsoaked Crag Buried Halls Carrion Fields Charnel House Guulrahn Canals Komdor Temple Path of the Blind Whispering Vault



Miscellaneous

Traversal skills—such as Leap and Teleport—can now have their distance determined by how far the analog stick on the controller is deflected. This will enable players on controller to have better control on the range for these abilities, improving parity with Mouse and Keyboard play.

More skills will now appear more visually powerful as the skill gains power. Additionally, existing visual scaling has been improved.

Experience rewards from completing Dungeon Events have been increased.

Damage over time effects will no longer interrupt channeled skills.

Channel times for interactable objects, such as picking up Bloodstones or activating switches, have been adjusted from various times of 1-2 seconds down to .75 seconds.

Legendary Items and Unique Items can now be traded. This only includes unaltered items. Imprinting, Enchanting, Tempering, or Masterworking an item will bind it your account.

BUG FIXES

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen reader did not identify check marks in the Challenge Menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce various pieces of information in the Clan Menu.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce Stats and Skill Used text in the Hall of Fallen heroes.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce currency types in the Character panel.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce anything in the Stash Search input field.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not identify the text in the Party Invitation request Pop up.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader could malfunction when switching tabs in the Renown page.

Gameplay

Barbarian

Fixed an issue where Iron Skin did not benefit from bonus Barrier Generation sources.

Fixed an issue where Upheaval cast by Madawc with Call of the Ancients would not stun with the Supreme Upgrade enabled.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the Aspect of Ancestral Charge did not denote that the damage bonus is multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the Rumble Glyph did not fully give bonus damage to all Earthquake effects.

Fixed an issue where some non-skill damage effects, such as Metamorphosis or Gohr's Devastating Grips, could grant stacks of Furious Upheaval.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Ancestral Charge legendary could occasionally stop functioning properly.

Druid

Fixed an issue where the bonus damage from the Wild Impulses passive was additive instead of multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where Hurricane was not displaying decimal values for its duration when affected by the Endless Tempest passive.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the Aspect of Retaliation bonus could apply twice.

Fixed an issue where Storm Strike and Claw could attack in place instead of attempting to path the player.

Fixed an issue where Blood Howl would not heal the player or properly regenerate Spirit when equipped with the Nighthowler's Aspect.

Fixed an issue where the Fortify values generated by Safeguard was using Base Life instead of Maximum Life.

Fixed an issue where the multiplicative damage from the Wilds Glyph did apply for passive attacks from companions.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where the bonus from the Bone Graft Legendary Paragon Node, which should only trigger from damage, could be triggered when enemies were made Vulnerable by Enhanced Bone Prison.

Fixed an issue where the bonus Movement speed from Death's Approach was not active while in town.

Fixed an issue where the Requiem Aspect was granting lower Maximum Essence per minion than intended.

Fixed an issue where a Golem attack initiated right after dismounting wouldn't complete.

Rogue

Fixed an issue where Enhanced Shadow Imbuement always granted extra Critical Strike Chance instead of just on injured targets.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for the Chilling Weight passive did not denote increased chill amount in the next rank up tooltip.

Fixed an issue where Shadow Clones weren't inheriting Ultimate Skill damage from the No Witnesses Legendary Paragon node.

Fixed an issue where Thorns damage could apply Skyhunter's Critical Strike Effect.

Fixed an issue where the Glyph Upgrade pedestal could spawn directly on top of a player if a Nightmare Dungeon was completed while casting Barrage.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where the bonus damage from the Torch and Tactician Glyphs were additive instead of multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the Frigid Breeze passive would activate on any type of damage, instead of just cold damage.

Fixed an issue where Esu's Ferocity was applying increase Critical Strike Damage to all damage types, instead of just Fire Damage.

Fixed an issue where Frozen Orb was applying vulnerable to frozen enemies without the Greater Frozen Orb upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the Destructive Ice Shards vulnerable effect could be applied by free Ice Shards casts granted by the Ice Shards Enchantment.

Fixed an issue where the effect from the Aspect of Searing Wards could be consumed by free casts granted by the Firewall enchantment.

Fixed an issue where other players in the party could trigger the Fireball enchantment effect when far away from the Sorcerer.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus for the Winter Glyph was additive and not multiplicative.

The tooltip for the Aspect of Engulfing Flames now properly describes that it can grant both effects simultaneously.

Fixed an issue where the Mana Reduction from the Efficiency aspect only benefited Incinerate for the first second of channeling the ability.

Fixed an issue where the additional Ice Shards from the Aspect of Piercing Cold were dealing more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where Frozen Orbs fired from the Enchantment effect did not prioritize targeting enemies on-screen.

General

Fixed an issue where a player's defensive capability could prevent Fortify from being applied.

Fixed an issue where a Monster, with both affixes active, could pull the player to the new Teleporter location with the Vortex ability.

Fixed an issue where the animation for Echo of Lilith's Death from Above attack didn't sync up with the actual area of effect for the damage.

Fixed an issue where players could be damaged while using a traversal.

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the Conceited Aspect did not get applied by the Barrier granted by Soulbrand.

Fixed an issue where sometimes enemies would not be immobilized when they should be.

Fixed an issue where Aberrant Cinders would remain on the ground after the Helltide had ended.

Fixed an issue where the player could be unable to move freely when changing the World Tier and using a Town Portal at the same time.

Fixed an issue where Attack Speed Magic Paragon Nodes granted less attack speed than the tooltip stated. The value now matches the tooltip.

Fixed an issue where the Unstoppable effect from the Eluding Aspect could trigger when the player was higher than 35% life.

Quests and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where the Drowned Seahag in Mariner's Refuge could drop no loot.

Fixed an issue where the Uncorrupted Flesh could not spawn during the Perceived Threat Quest.

Fixed an issue where using a town portal after killing Demotath during the Depths of Despair quest could block progression.

Fixed an issue where the affix preview window at the Occultist showed a fixed value instead of a range of values.

Fixed an issue where the key would not display in the key binding Menu if F8 was set as a binding.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for X'fal's Corroded Signet implied a larger area of effect than the ring actually did damage in.

For controller players that attempt to move and cast an ability but lack the resource for that ability, you will continue to move that direction until you have enough of your class's resource. At which point, you will stop moving and cast that ability. This has been fixed so that the player will stop moving even when they don't have enough resources to cast.

Fixed an issue where the damage reduction from Harlequin's Crest didn't display in Character Stats while in Town or mounted.

Fixed an issue where swapping key binding presets wouldn't persist between play sessions if that was the only setting changed.

Fixed an issue where the Edgemaster's Aspect could sometimes not appear when searching the Stash.

Fixed an issue where the Glacial Aspect's tooltip in the Codex of Power was inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where unequipping a Paragon Board that has two unlocked Gate Nodes not connected to each other would result in other boards becoming unequipped.

Fixed an issue where powers on items that scaled with player attributes, such as the powers of Deathless Visage or Fleshrender, did not properly display the scaling bonus.