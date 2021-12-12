Could Digimon Survive be coming out sooner rather than later? Bandai Namco officially delayed the title to 2022 earlier this year with no definitive date attached, but a rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has now been posted online. While the ESRB rating is nothing certain, such things typically come just months prior to the release of a video game as it makes its way through regulatory boards.

More specifically, Digimon Survive is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB with the following tags: Crude Humor, Fantasy, Violence, Language, and Mild Blood. Here is the full ESRB rating summary for Digimon Survive, straight from the source:

“This is a visual novel, with strategy/role-playing game elements, in which players follow Japanese teenagers lost in a world of monsters. As players follow the storyline, they periodically engage in turn-based battles using Digimon (monsters with special powers/abilities). As human and Digimon characters move around grid-like battlefields, players select attack moves/skills from a menu and watch short animations of monsters executing moves. Attacks can include kicking, biting, blasts of energy, and elemental bursts. One cutscene briefly depicts a still image of a bloodstained corpse. Out of a variety of attack moves, Digimon can perform a Poop Toss, which is depicted as a cartoony poo coil thrown at opponents, and is accompanied by squishy sound effects. The words “sh*t,” “b*tch,” and “p*ssed” appear in the dialogue.”

“First of all, we’d like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive,” a statement from Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu officially delaying the title to 2022 read in part earlier this year. “Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game’s release date to 2022. While this decision hasn’t been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game.”

As noted above, Digimon Survive is scheduled to release for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One at some point in 2022. No definitive release date has been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Digimon video game right here.

What do you think about the fact that Digimon Survive has received an ESRB rating? Could it be released sooner rather than later? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!