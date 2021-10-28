Digimon Survive Officially Delayed to 2022

Digimon Survive has officially been delayed to 2022, producer Kazumasa Habu and Bandai Namco announced this week. This announcement of the latest delay to hit the game follows financial reports from earlier in the year that indicated the game would indeed by missing its 2021 release window. An exact release date was never set previously for the game beyond some time in 2021, and a release date still has not been set now that the game’s been pushed back to next year.

Those waiting for Digimon Survive should be used to delay announcements by now seeing how the game was first delayed from 2019 to 2020 and then again from 2020 to 2021. With only a couple of months left in the year and no release date in sight, it seemed more likely that we’d eventually be getting the exact announcement shared in the tweet below from Habu on Thursday.

#Digimon fans, please read this message from Digimon Game Producer, Habu Kazumasa: pic.twitter.com/EH9FONY1MP — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) October 28, 2021

“First of all, we’d like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive,” Habu’s statement said. “Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game’s release date to 2022. While this decision hasn’t been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game.”

Habu’s statement continued to say that the team of developers is working as hard as they can on the game and asked again for the patience of fans while progress is made. More updates and news are to come soon, though no timeframe for when those might be shared was given.

News on the game has been pretty slim over the course of many months. Digimon fans previously got details about new characters, the story of Digimon Survive, and other aspects of the game, but those haven’t been happening quite as much as of late. The most recent tweet about Digimon Survive from the Digimon Games account prior to this latest delay, for example, was news of the delay that pushed the game back to 2021.

Digimon Survive does not yet have a release date but is scheduled to release at some point in 2022. It’s planned to be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.