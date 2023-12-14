Dimension 20 Releases First Fantasy High: Junior Year Trailer

Dimension 20 has released its first trailer for its upcoming third season of Fantasy High. Today, Dropout released the first trailer for Dimension 20: Fantasy High – Junior Year, which debuts on the Dropout platform on January 10th, 2024. The trailer reunites the cast of Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Zac Oyama, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson as they return to their "Bad Kids" characters that helped launch Dimension 20 back in 2018. Brennan Lee Mulligan, who created Dimension 20, will once again serve as the DM for the season. You can check out the trailer down below:

Dimension 20 is a popular actual play show on Dropout, that rotates between a core cast (known as the Intrepid Heroes and is featured in the Fantasy High seasons) and seasons featuring a rotating cast of players that range from popular TTRPG personalities to actors and comedians. Outside of Critical Role and perhaps The Adventure Zone, Dimension 20 is one of the most popular Actual Play series out today, to the point that the show recently sold out a series of live shows in the UK earlier this year. Although most seasons of Dimension 20 are standalone storylines, Fantasy High is something of a rarity as its characters and world will be featured in a third season.

To help celebrate the launch of the third season, Dropout will release the full second season of Fantasy High on YouTube to allow viewers to catch up on the show for free. (Season 1 was previously posted on YouTube ahead of the second season's launch.) Additionally, both seasons of Dimension 20 can be found on Dropout along with every other season of the show.

Dimension 20: Fantasy High – Junior Year launches on January 10th, 2024 on Dropout.