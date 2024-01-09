Disney Adventure Game Announced by Ravensburger

Ravensburger is expanding its line of Disney games with a new board game featuring various Disney and Pixar heroines. Today, Ravensburger announced Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls, a new immersive adventure game inspired by tabletop RPGs. The game will combine role-playing, storytelling, and co-op gameplay as various Disney heroines work together to drive back shadows of Disney villains. The game will feature Moana, Belle, Violet (from The Incredibles) and Maid Marian (from Robin Hood) working together as "radiant crystal versions" in a brand new world.

Notably, Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls was fully designed and illustrated by women. Ravensburger has not revealed the design team for the game as part of the initial announcement. More details about the game will be announced over the coming months, with a planned launch in July 2024 at Target and hobby game stores.

"As we've seen time and time again with games like Disney Villainous and Disney Lorcana TCG, bringing Disney heroes and villains into one shared universe reignites powerful nostalgia and provides a platform to bring friends and families together in an immersive and highly creative experience," said Lysa Penrose, Head of New Games Marketing at Ravensburger North America, in a press release announcing the new game. "We know how imaginations ignite when you bring Disney storytelling to life in board games, and we can't wait for you to see what happens when Disney Princess characters and other Disney heroines join forces and take center stage."

Ravensburger has built up an impressive lineup of Disney games, with Disney Villainous and Disney Lorcana leading a lineup of popular game. Chronicles of Light continues a trend of building out a new world featuring Disney characters from several franchises, one that started in Disney Lorcana.

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls is recommended for up to 4 players ages 8 and up and has an MSRP of $29.99.