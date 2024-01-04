Ravensburger Announces 2024 Plans for Villainous, With New Expandalone Format

Ravensburger's line of Villainous games will grow in 2024, with a new "expandalone" format featuring two characters. Today, Ravensburger announced a new slate of Villainous products that will be released this year. Notably, Ravensburger will introduce a new kind of "expandalone" product featuring two characters, with the first being Disney Villainous: Sugar and Spite. The new Disney VIllainous installment will introduce King Candy from Wreck-It Ralph and Shere Khan from The Jungle Book.

While Ravensburger has previously released Villainous products featuring one, three, four, or six characters, this marks the first time that Villainous has released a two-character set. "The Villainous community is full of passionate, friendly fans, who've used our games to introduce friends to the board gaming hobby for years, and we take that responsibility very seriously," said Lysa Penrose, Head of New Games Marketing at Ravensburger, in a press release. "We want to make board gaming as approachable as possible. For Villainous as an introductory game, the adjusted format lowers the price of entry and offers an easier option for couples or smaller groups of friends to enjoy gameplay, while still offering the exciting, immersive mechanics... and a few surprises... that core fans have grown to love."

Also in the works is a mass retail version of Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil, an introductory version of the game that was originally released as a limited-edition Disney100 product last year. This version features video resources and streamlined gameplay to help introduce the franchise to new players.

Ravensburger also confirmed that a new expandalone product for Star Wars: Villainous will also be released in 2024. More details about that product, including which characters will be featured in it, will be announced later this year.

The Villainous franchise features players controlling a villain from the Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars universes as they try to complete their objective before other players. Villainous features asymmetric gameplay, with each player using a player board and cards tied to their character. The only way to interact with other players is by utilizing a Fate deck which sends heroes or other complications to another player's deck. Each version of Villainous has its own mechanical wrinkle – the Marvel Villainous features a shared Fate deck (other Villainous games has a unique Fate deck for each character), while the Star Wars Villainous features spaceships that serve as an additional location for players to move to.