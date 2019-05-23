'Mortal Kombat' Fan Mashes Will Smith’s 'Aladdin' Genie with Goro

Will Smith's version of the Genie in the new Aladdin movie has crossed over with Mortal Kombat's Goro in a mashup that fused the actor's character with the four-armed fighter.

The well-known artist called Bosslogic who creates all kinds of crossover artwork shared the Aladdin x Mortal Kombat image below that showed Smith's head replacing Goro's. A character who was initially a boss in the Mortal Kombat games but later returned as a playable character, Goro doesn't have much in common with Genie from the Aladdin movie, but it's the ponytail-style hairdo that tied them together in this mashup. Goro has the same hairstyle as Genie, so after Smith's version of the character was recently revealed, it was apparently an easy crossover idea to the image's creator.

View this post on Instagram Aladdin is going to be lit 🔥 👊👊😶👊👊 @willsmith A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Dec 23, 2018 at 4:18pm PST

A first look at Smith's Genie character in the live-action Aladdin movie was revealed not long ago when previews of the movie showed off the core cast including Aladdin himself alongside Genie and Princess Jasmine. The way that Genie looked caught many people off guard since the blue-skinned version of Robin Williams' Genie from the animated movie is the one that's likely cemented in people's minds when they think of the character. Smith alleviated some of the concerns people voiced by saying that the character would, in fact, be blue for most of the film. He said that the version people saw in the initial reveal would be the character's human form, but he'll spend most of the movie as a CGI creation. The director of the movie, Guy Ritchie, also addressed some of the concerns that have been voiced so far.

Since the reveal of Smith's Genie, more character appearances have followed with a better look at Princess Jasmine having been revealed. Jafar, the villain who's in search of the Genie-housing lamp in the movie, also made his live-action debut, and even Aladdin's trusty monkey companion known as Abu was revealed. The latter, like the Genie, is made up of CGI elements but still keeps a mostly similar clothing style to the animated movie's counterpart.

Aladdin is currently scheduled to release in theaters on May 24, 2019.