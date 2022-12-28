New Disney Dreamlight Valley Video Showcases Upcoming Feature

Disney Dreamlight Valley found a passionate following in 2022, and the game will see more content throughout the new year. Today developer Gameloft released a short new video showcasing a feature that will be included in the game's third update. The feature will allow players to select different skins for their house, including colors such as pink, blue, purple, and green. It's not the biggest option in the world, but it should add an extra level of customization, helping players better showcase their individual styles! Unfortunately, no release date has been revealed for the game's third update.

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A new year is on the horizon... and with it, new features and content for #DisneyDreamlightValley! Achieved in our Community Wishlist Challenge, here's a sneak peek at some of the house skins that will be arriving in our 3rd update!✨ pic.twitter.com/NrVz3kKzY6 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) December 27, 2022

So far, a lot of fans seem excited for the new feature! On Twitter, many have even decided which color their house will be once the update rolls out. Of course, many are hoping to see the feature fleshed out further; there have already been requests for an option to mix and match the colors of the house, door, and roof. Others would actually like to see different house types added. It remains to be seen whether Gameloft will make those options available, but the new feature is certainly a nice start.

Disney Dreamlight Valley released in early access in 2022, with a full release planned for 2023. When that full release happens, the game will be made free-to-play, but the only way to access the game now is by purchasing a founder's pack, or by playing through Xbox Game Pass. Since Disney Dreamlight Valley's debut, Gameloft has added a handful of new features and new content, with the game's second update centering on the Toy Story franchise. That update just released on December 6th, so it might be a little while before the next one's release. Hopefully the developer won't keep fans waiting much longer for more information. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Disney Dreamlight Valley right here.

Are you excited for the game's next update? Which color will you pick for your house? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!