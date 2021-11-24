Encanto Star Drops Tease About Potential Sequels

One Encanto star is already teasing potential sequels to the Disney smash-hit. On Instagram, Dolores' voice actress Adassa created a stir among her fans when she talked about the "next phase" of the Disney movie. Of course, saying this on the Internet immediately shook everyone online and the speculation began. @iHrtDolores managed to capture this moment and share it to Twitter. From there, it feels like there's even more of a spotlight on her comments. It's no secret that company brass wants more Encanto as soon as possible. There are already allusions to the movie at Disney Parks. Just like with Frozen, it would be hard not to imagine a future section of one of these parks where there was an Encanto theme. Arandelle already exists at Disneyland Paris. So, we could easily be on the road to another movie before all of that comes to pass.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek actually mentioned the prospect of other sequels during a recent earnings call. In fact, he said that Encanto was among the company's many franchises already. Frozen is the roadmap for these modern Disney franchises. One factor to keep an eye on is comments like the one that Adassa made here. It remains to be seen if its an animated series or will there be both like Frozen these past few years. Lin-Manuel Miranda actually was shocked by the global reaction to Encanto. He told Bloomberg that he was out of the country and came back to "We Don't Talk About Bruno"-mania.

"By the time I got back [from vacation], 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' had kind of taken over the world along with the rest of the Encanto soundtrack,'" Miranda chuckled. "It helps you have the perspective of, 'The opening weekend is not the life of the movie. It's just the very roughest draft.' Two months out, people are talking about Bruno, and his whole family."

"I was saying to a friend: I think this is my 'Send in the Clowns,'" Miranda continued. "'Send in the Clowns' was Stephen Sondheim's only chart-topper. Who would have guessed out of the millions of songs he wrote that it would be 'Send in the Clowns'? It feels random in one sense."

"But on the other hand, we've all been locked up for two years," he mused. "The notion of a bunch of voices happening within one home feels very resonant, with hindsight. There's kind of a part for everyone to play in singing along with the song. If you're not bopping to this melody, another melody is coming along in two seconds because almost every character gets a little feature in it."

