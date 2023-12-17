New Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes Award In-Game Freebies

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Season of Giving started a few days ago, kicking things off with a code for 500 free Moonstones. The game's developer has since released two additional codes, which can be redeemed in the game for even more freebies. This time around, players will be able to get a bunch of in-game items. The first of these codes is SGMULTIPLAYER and the second is SGCOZYCOCOA. Readers should note that these codes seem to be case sensitive, so they should be entered exactly as seen here. The first code provides the first two items listed below, while the second provides the other four freebies:

2x Pixelized Cooking Flame

2x Glitchy Pixel Duplicate

1x Marble Fireplace

1x Marble Coffee Table

1x Ornate Couch

5x Hot Cocoa

Gameloft has not offered any indication how long these codes will be good for, so players interested in claiming the free items should do so sooner, rather than later. Following the release of the free Moonstone code, the developer teased that "several days" worth of free gifts will be made available. The company was also looking for suggested Scrooge Store items that could be given out during the campaign, so Disney Dreamlight Valley players interested in chiming in should visit the game's official Twitter account right here.

How to Redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes

Redeeming codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fairly simple process. From the game's menu, players should access the Settings section. From there, scroll down to Help, where there's a section titled "Redemption code." After entering the code, the player must then click "Claim." If the code has been entered correctly and the offer is still good, players will then receive the items via a letter in the in-game mailbox.

It should be noted that some players are apparently receiving an error code when attempting to claim these free items once they've been sent to the mailbox. It's unclear if this is the result of a bug, or an error on the part of some players. The Pixelized Cooking Flames, Glitchy Pixel Duplicates, and Hot Cocoa all require space in the player's inventory, so those encountering issues should make space to see if this helps.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Holiday Content

Gameloft is celebrating the holiday season with these free code giveaways, but players can also enjoy some festivities in the game, as well. Jack Skellington made his long awaited debut in Disney Dreamlight Valley earlier this month, and players looking for some winter inspired content can find it in the game's current Star Path. On social media, many players have been asking for some of the holiday items that were made available in 2022, but Gameloft has made no indication if those will be returning.

