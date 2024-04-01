Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases New Building Coming in Next Update

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a new update coming sometime in early spring, and while we don't have a lot of details at the moment, Gameloft is starting to tease some kind of new building that will be arriving soon. It all started earlier today, when the game's official Twitter account showcased a previously unseen building called "Olaf's Snow Sculpture Emporium." In that image, the building can be seen surrounded by snowmen and other sculptures, and it was said that it will be appearing in the game's next update. Shortly after, another Tweet was sent out, partly debunking the previous one.

In the second Tweet, the developers tease that they're "not quite sure what this new building is." In the second image, that same building can be seen, this time with different flags and different items surrounding it. Instead of a snowy theme, we can see flowers, a fountain, and a bench. The new flags also feature the Touch of Magic tool, leading some players to speculate that it might be some kind of area where they can sell or exchange custom designs with one another. However, Gameloft says players will have to "stay tuned for more news." The new building design can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

April Fools! We've just gotten word that our previous post wasn't accurate. We're not quite sure what this new building is, but stay tuned for more news! ❓✨ pic.twitter.com/3QQ7kZNtaO — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) April 1, 2024

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 10

Over the last year, Gameloft has been beefing up the multiplayer features in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game has seen additions like DreamSnaps, and the ability to visit other the valleys of other players. Given that, it would make sense if the game took things a step further with item sharing in the next update.

The most recent update for Disney Dreamlight Valley launched in late February, and two more should be coming before the end of spring. Update 10 doesn't have a release date yet, but update 11 is launching in late spring, so it's likely we'll see the former sometime this month. According to the previously released roadmap, players can expect to see the arrival of "a vibrant new villager," and all signs are pointing to Daisy Duck. As with the game's standard updates, this content will be offered for free.

A Rift in Time's Early Spring Update

A paid expansion pass for Disney Dreamlight Valley was released last year, and the second wave of content associated with it will be arriving alongside update 10. The expansion pass already features exclusive villagers like EVE and Gaston, and there will be an additional arrival. So far, Gameloft has only said that it's "a very lucky villager."

Those that have yet to purchase the expansion will be happy to know that it's currently discounted on Nintendo Switch. The eShop's current Partner Spotlight sale has the expansion priced at 25% off; instead of the usual $29.99, it can be obtained for $22.49. The sale can be found right here.

Are you excited for the next update to Disney Dreamlight Valley? What do you think this new building is? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!