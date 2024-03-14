Disney Dreamlight Valley Bringing Back Past Star Path Items

Star Paths have become a big part of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and players that choose to do them can get some really nice exclusive items, from theme park attractions, to iconic items from movies. Unfortunately, if you're a newcomer to the game, or if you simply decided to skip a Star Path, you had no way of getting any of these items. Thankfully, Gameloft is making a change to Disney Dreamlight Valley, and the developers have made it so that certain items will be returning through the Premium Shop.

Starting this week, the "Adventure Is Out There!" Balloon Basket is back, and can be acquired for 1,500 Moonstones. The item appeared in the very first Star Path, which started when the game launched in early access in 2022. This marks the first time it's been available in about a year and a half, which is a pretty big deal! The Tweet announcing the item's return can be found embedded below.

We've heard your feedback – select rewards from past Star Paths will arrive at the Premium Shop!



Kicking things off, the "Adventure Is Out There!" Balloon Basket is back by (very) popular demand and it's available now in the Premium Shop for a limited time 🎈✨ pic.twitter.com/irB9fSpsmU — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) March 13, 2024

What Other Star Path Items Will We See Again?

Gameloft had been teasing for a while now that it wanted to find a way to make these items available to players a second time, and had even asked about the possibility through surveys. Now that we know old Star Path items are going to get a second run, fans are already starting to make requests. Right now, the Ferris Wheel seems to be the item players want to see the most. That item is based on an attraction that appears at Disney California Adventure, and was added as part of a Star Path last year centered around the Disney Parks.

Why Some Dreamlight Valley Fans Aren't Happy

While a lot of Disney Dreamlight Valley fans seem to be happy about the prospect of old Star Path items coming back, not everyone is thrilled about it. Some players feel that bringing these items back makes the Star Paths less special, and feel like these items should remain exclusive. On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are some players that are happy about these items returning, but feel the price for the Balloon Basket is simply too high; prices in the Premium Shop have long been a source of controversy, but 1,500 Moonstones is over half the cost of an entire Star Path.

At the end of the day, there's really no way of pleasing everyone, but the current method seems like the best option: the Star Path remains the best bargain for getting rare items, while the Premium Shop will remain an option for highly sought after items in the future. Star Path items might not all remain truly exclusive, but it ends up being a much better deal for players. For now, that seems to be the best compromise!

Are you excited to see past Star Path items return in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Do you think they should have remained exclusive? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!