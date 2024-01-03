Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases Several New Characters

Since launching in 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has added a number of characters spanning classic Disney and Pixar franchises. Most recently, the game added Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and players can expect to see favorites like Mike Wazowski and Tianna in 2024. Most of these characters were picked by Gameloft, but players are now getting a chance to weigh-in on potential newcomers. A survey released by the developers asks participants how they would feel about three different sets of characters moving into the valley. The options include Toy Story's Rex and BoPeep, Beauty and the Beast's Cogsworth and Lumiere, and The Lion King's Timon and Pumbaa.

Readers interested in taking the survey for themselves can do so right here. An image of the survey question can be found below.

(Photo: Gameloft)

All six of these characters would make a lot of sense given what we've seen in Disney Dreamlight Valley so far. Characters from Toy Story, Beauty and the Beast, and The Lion King have all made appearances, so any of these new additions would fit pretty well. It would also be interesting to see how some of these newcomers might interact with the rest of the established characters!

Star Path Possibilities

While the questions about new characters are the most interesting aspect of today's survey, the developers of Disney Dreamlight Valley also shared a lot of questions about the game's Star Paths. Participants can weigh-in on several proposed themes, including a Princess Star Path that would unlock dresses and Dreamstyles for characters like Ariel and Belle. A Greek Mythology Star Path is also mentioned, which would include content based on both Hercules and Percy Jackson. Other options include a Decades Star Path, Disney Classics Star Path, Mermaid Star Path, Wonderland Star Path, and more.

Gameloft's survey also asks participants if Star Path themes should continue matching the theme of the update, or if they should be independent. The developers also brought up new options for the game's Premium Shop. A question asks participants if they would be in favor of bringing back past Star Path items through the Premium Shop. Another Premium Shop idea is the ability to purchase seasonal weather changes, which would include things like snowflakes and foliage covered in snow.

The Future of Disney Dreamlight Valley

Judging by the game's most recent roadmap, it seems like the next few months worth of content for Disney Dreamlight Valley have already been mapped out. As such, players shouldn't expect to see any of the new characters mentioned anytime soon. However, some of the Premium Shop and Star Path possibilities could end up in the game sooner. It will be interesting to see how this survey might shape the game's future, and how players feel about these proposals!

Did you participate in the new Disney Dreamlight Valley survey? Which of these proposed characters would you like to see added? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!