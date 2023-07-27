Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Free Item Bundle

Last week, Disney Dreamlight Valley's DreamSnaps update went live, offering players a chance to submit weekly photos in competitions to receive Moonstones. A new weekly challenge went live today, and the theme is Ocean Views. To help players stage the perfect photos, developer Gameloft is giving out a bundle that includes three free furniture items. To receive the items, players must enter the code OCEANVIEW in the Help section under Settings. When entered correctly, players will receive a letter in their in-game mailbox that includes the items. Players that redeem the code will receive the following:

Light Blue Ice Cream Stand

Minimalist Surfboards

Lightning Strike Wagon

Every player that submits a qualifying photo in a DreamSnaps challenge receives 300 free Moonstones, while players that vote on submissions receive an extra 50 Moonstones. There are also rewards based on the voting, so there's no real reason not to participate! The whole thing is a great way to get some extra in-game currency, and it should help players save up for the next Star Path before it drops. As of this writing, Gameloft has not announced a theme for the next Star Path, but the game's recent roadmap update seemed to imply that it will center around Halloween, as bats and a Mickey-themed pumpkin can be seen. The next Star Path will release in September, sometime around the next major update.

A big part of the appeal of Disney Dreamlight Valley is customization, and more furniture options are always welcome, especially when you don't have to worry about crafting them or purchasing them from Scrooge's store! While the items are a great fit for the current DreamSnaps theme, they should make for a nice addition to Dazzle Beach regardless. Unfortunately, Gameloft has not offered any indication whether this code will expire, or when it has to be redeemed by, so players will want to do so soon, just to be on the safe side.

