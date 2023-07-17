Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps Update Coming Soon, Patch Notes Released

Last week, Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft revealed a brand-new feature coming to the game. DreamSnaps will allow players the opportunity to obtain a lot of extra Moonstones by submitting photos as part of a weekly challenge. Gameloft has now revealed that the update will be releasing on July 19th at 9 a.m. ET. In addition to DreamSnaps, the new update will see the debut of Vanellope from Wreck-It Ralph. There are also bug fixes and some quality-of-life improvements. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below.

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flex yourcreativity and compete in weekly, community-wide photo challenges withDreamSnaps! Each week, earn a variety of prizes for participating,including Moonstones, furniture, and clothing items!

*** Pleasenote: Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture are not compatible withDreamSnaps and cannot be included in submissions in order to keep thefeature a fun environment for all players.

Vanellope loads into the Valley, bringing with her some sweet new Friendship Quests and items to earn!

Keepup with Vanellope with more efficient hovering. The energy drain whenhovering has been reduced by ~80%, giving you more bang for your energybuck!

Thevideo capture feature built into the Nintendo Switch hardware has beendisabled, helping reduce the frequency of crash rates. The dev team iscontinuing to closely monitor this topic as they consider furtherchanges to improve performance.

*** Pleasenote: Video capture via capture card and screenshot capture on Switchare unaffected and will continue to function as expected.

Generalstability has been improved on Nintendo Switch. We continue to explorefurther means of optimization for future updates.

Theinventory of Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a slight rebalance toreduce the chance of duplicates appearing. This is a small, preliminarytweak as we investigate this topic further and look into changes thatcould be made for future updates.



TOP BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue which caused the game to hang at the initial loading screen for some Xbox players.

Fixed an issue which caused certain bordered paths to display with flipped borders when placed.

Fixed an issue in which certain item visuals and names did not match in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hang out with Fairy Godmother.

“The Remembered” quest: Fixed an issue in which players were unable to find The Forgotten after experiencing a game crash.

“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented players from giving the gathered materials to Fairy Godmother.

“Hakuna Matata” quest: Fixed an issue that caused the Relaxing Oasis to disappear.

“Sproutinga Story” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented progression in thisquest if the Story Book was given to WALL·E in the Dazzle Beach or Gladeof Trust biomes.

“AnImportant Night at the Restaurant” quest: Fixed an issue whichprevented the player from interacting with the Service Hatch.

Fixedan issue in which Switch players would occasionally encounter a softlock when attempting to exit Edit Mode after editing their Valley for anextended period of time.

Fixedan issue in which Rapunzel’s Summer Sundrop Gown and the Swan-FeatherPearl Necklace would appear in the Touch of Magic tool. Please note, anycustom designs made using these two items will be removed.

Fixed an issue on PlayStation 4 in which the design print of certain t-shirts would transfer to newly-equipped t-shirts.

Fixed an issue in which players were unable to track Quests from the Menu.

Fixedan issue which prevented the player from changing their Avatar’s posein Photo Mode when welcoming a new character to the Valley.

Fixed an issue in which the wrong input is displayed on-screen during the fishing minigame.

Fixed a rare game freeze that would occur on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 when signing out of PSN.

Various localization fixes.

Various visual and sound fixes.

Various additional bug fixes, optimizations and performance stability improvements.



All in all, this seems like a promising update! Disney Dreamlight’s Valley‘s performance on Nintendo Switch leaves a bit to be desired compared to other versions of the game, so hopefully the stability improvements will make it more enjoyable for users. Of course, there should be plenty for players to enjoy regardless of platform. The reduced energy drain on hovering in particular is pretty great, as it will allow players to travel around the valley a whole lot faster!

What do you think of the DreamSnaps update for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Which of these changes are you most excited about? Letusknowinthe comments or share your thoughtsdirectly onTwitterat @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!