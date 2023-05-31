Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Second Roadmap for 2023 and Upcoming Characters

Back in January, Gameloft revealed a roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The roadmap offered a lot of information and hints about plans to come, but only covered through Update 5, which is set to debut in early June. Ahead of the update's release, the developer has now shared a second roadmap, offering detailed information through September, with some hints about things to come in late 2023. It also reveals that Wreck-It Ralph's Vanellope will be coming over the summer, while a realm based on Beauty and the Beast is set to arrive in September.

The new roadmap can be found below.

(Photo: Gameloft)

In the section for the early summer update, the previous roadmap stated that "a princess races into the valley," leading to speculation that Vanellope would be appearing. That language was slightly altered and now appears in the current roadmap's "summer" section alongside a picture of Vanellope. The new roadmap compiles a bit of the information Gameloft has already revealed about Update 5, including the additions of Touch of Magic furniture and mannequins. It does not mention Cinderella's Fairy Godmother, though new art for Update 5 has revealed the character's upcoming arrival. Full details for Update 5 should be coming any day now, as well as the update itself!

Interestingly enough, the roadmap once again omits the game's free-to-play release. Following the first roadmap's release, ComicBook.com spoke to the game's developers, who noted that a free-to-play release was planned for some point in 2023. Since the second roadmap really only extends until September, it's possible that the game won't leave early access until the last third of the year. It's also possible that plans have changed in the four months since we spoke with the studio, but there's no way of knowing for sure. For now, those that want to play Disney Dreamlight Valley will have to settle for purchasing a Founders Pack, or checking out the game through PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass.

What do you think of this new roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Which of these updates are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!