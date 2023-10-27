Disney Dreamlight Valley Scraps Free-to-Play Plans Ahead of Full Release

Disney Dreamlight Valley now has a full release date with the game set to depart early access on December 5th, an announcement Gameloft shared this week amid a look forward at the future of the game. That full release date came with some bad news as well for those who haven't yet played the game or those who want to play on multiple platforms, however. Plans to make the game a free-to-play title at launch have been scrapped entirely with Disney Dreamlight Valley instead getting four different paid editions upon release that newcomers will have to choose from.

The plan has always been to have Disney Dreamlight Valley be a free-to-play game at release with paid Founder's Packs giving people the chance to play the game in early access. That's been the plan since the game was first announced in mid-2022, but now, Gameloft is doing things a bit differently.

Disney Dreamlight Valley No Longer Going Free-to-Play

A statement from Gameloft in today's announcement said the decision to continue charging for the game will help the creatures ensure a "premium game experience." Premium currencies like Moonstones will apparently help with that too since they aren't going anywhere, though you'll still be able to earn some through normal gameplay.

"This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players," Gameloft said. "It's important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley. Purchases requiring moonstones will remain optional, fair, and match the level of quality players have come to expect. Players will still be able to collect free Moonstones via Dream Snaps and Chests, or optionally choose to purchase them."

In addition to not being free after Gameloft said it'd be free, Disney Dreamlight Valley will also be available as several different editions of the game at varying prices in addition to a totally separate expansion pass in order to deliver the "premium game experience." That expansion pass will cost $29.99 by itself, but it'll be included in the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Gold Edition bundle, too, which will run for the new standard price of $69.99. The expansion pass comes with 5,000 Moonstones as well as whatever content is set to be included in the pass itself. We don't yet know what that content looks like, but we know that it'll be unveiled on November 1st at 1 p.m. ET with players getting a look at "new friends," biomes, and features included in it.

The Gold Edition also comes with some exclusive in-game items shown above, but as an appreciation gift for those who've supported the game in early access, Gameloft said those items will be available for anyone who owns a Founder's Pack regardless of the tier they bought. Early access players will also be getting free Moonstones as part of the package.

"As a thank you to our Early Access players, all unique cosmetic items included in the upcoming Gold Edition will be given free of charge to any player who purchases and claims a Founder's Pack in-game on or before December 4th, no matter the tier," Gameloft said. "Not only that, but all Founders will also receive 2,500 Moonstones to celebrate this exciting moment!"

Disney Dreamlight Valley's full release will take place on December 5th.